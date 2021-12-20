Astrological predictions for December 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Having meaningful conversations with your beloved will take your relationship to a more crucial and deeper level. Managing your emotional conditions will help you find your inner balance and tranquility. Today, you are most likely to maintain your focus on planning, rather than action, which in a way is good because you will hardly have time to think about spending money on anything. You will be able to crack some crucial codes and finish many unachievable tasks easily.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You may feel confused about your financial future and may start speculating over various aspects related to your income. The day is not in favour of speculative thinking, just be practical. Your conversational abilities will gain prominence today. You might reschedule recent activities. You will be able to put across your ideas in a way that they are readily accepted. You will be very polite to your co-workers but very active in your work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Your expert moves will whip up unbridled passion in your loved one. The evening will see you enjoying a candlelit dinner with your partner. You might read out some wonderful quotes from a romantic novel. This is an ideal time to make your writings or speech a source of earning. Your get-up-and-go attitude will see you juggle more than one task today. Multitasking might not be a worthy experience today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Today, you will not be worried about the long term financial future, instead you will be engrossed in availing short term joys that money could buy. You will have a nonchalant approach towards finances. Wasting time on insignificant tasks will prove regressive for your career and may hamper your path to progress. This may lead to frustration or mood swings. Planning and organizing your task are the first priority. You may be unable to bear the increasing workload and get exhausted by afternoon.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Today, you are in a fresh and spirited outlook. Your outlook will be admired by your sweetheart. Even if you wish to take a personal loan from a friend, be frank and open enough to show your cards. You do have stars in your favour for the needful. However, you may encounter some complex problems at work today. Never retreat, never give up. Your patience and concentration level is being tested. You might overcome this challenging situation.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. As there are chances that you may have a brush with conflicts, it would help to choose your words carefully, even with your loved one. Today you will have to maintain a very good rapport with your friends, colleagues, business associates and bosses. Everyone with whom you are related via your work – can benefit you in a big way. The only thoughts that will occupy you is career and matters related to your profession.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Gear up to play the peacemaker today! Your ability to handle a 'Brady Bunch' hasn't gone unnoticed. So expect to be put in charge of handling disputes among your subordinates at work today. Research work may slow to a crawl today, but the offshoot is that it's an auspicious day to enter into new contracts. On the whole, you will also be very active intellectually. Strategies or decision making might go your way if you practically analyse the pros and cons.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You might be eager to take your current relationship to the next level. Your commitment to your sweetheart is the key to keep the relationship going. Think more positively about money and see light at the end of the tunnel. Be prepared for the bad time at the office today. Avoid delays in pending works at every cost. Dedication, commitment and patience are some criteria to achieve positive results.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. This is an ideal time to build social or professional contacts and create opportunities to earn through those contacts in the future. Today's quite a challenge for you. A hectic schedule awaits you though you're feeling drowsy and lethargic. Your confidence level seems to be down and may not fetch good results. You should not start anything new in the office today. Postpone fresh projects for another day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Being circumspect will also help you in your love life. Don't let the cacophony of clashes disturb your harmonious relationship. This is a favourable day to apply for bank loans or personal loans but before you apply, please ensure that you are aware of your exact needs. You need to rework your day to day needs. There'll be a race in the office today to be in the boss' good books. You should gear up for cut-throat competition at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You may be ready to experiment something different with your loved one. In terms of finances, if your heart says that this is the right investment, don’t think twice. The day is also very favourable for selling out property that you own or selling an old vehicle or any other electronic item. Since you'll be suffering constant mood swings today, your concerted effort at meeting deadlines will go unnoticed. Instead, your superior will demand that you handle more tasks than one.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Today you are passionate and energetic. Your desire to meet your loved one will be so strong you may overstep the speed limit. This is an ideal day to do research on a house or vehicle to buy but a final decision can be taken at a later stage. The day is good for surfing and speculating but not for buying. Today's celestial energies make you enterprising enough to accomplish your tasks without experiencing any problems.