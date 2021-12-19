Astrological predictions for December 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your quest for information should create an intellectual link between you and your loved one. Rejuvenating your soul with your spouse is a great idea. On the financial front today you shall be aiming big and hoping for some unexpected income from some unexpected source, which will not come. Fortunately, you will not have any losses either. The codes you write for new software will make you a star in the office today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Today's celestial energies have conspired to gift you the best of moments with your loved one. You shall make money today from multiple sources. Since you shall be very conscious about your financial stability and security, you shall grab all opportunities that come your way. Your confident approach will be reflected in your fluent speech today. As a result, meetings you conduct or take part in will go pretty smooth.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. The day is equally rewarding for your love life. You will be tickled pink when your lover responds to your moves in a way that surprises you. You may not be able to earn extra money but you will be satisfied with the sources of your earning. The more you connect with the people, the richer you will become. The renewed energy that today's planetary alignment blesses you with is surely going to keep you buoyant throughout the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Share your joys and sorrows, challenges and achievements so that your partner will steal comfort. Your beloved will prove to be the best support and will try to assuage your feelings. Planetary transits will move you to prepare a list of things that you want ‘now’ and you will be all set to go on a shopping spree. You will not be worried about the long term financial future. Prioritising your work will help you get confident.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your stars are favouring you and you may see an increase in your earnings. You should not let this opportunity go in vain and must make the most of this day. Today, your diplomatic skills will make you an instant hit at the workplace. Sharing intellectual knowledge with someone you adore will help you sharpen your wits. Your sincere and serious mindset will win many complex situations and help you fetch admiration from colleagues.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Professionalism will be overshadowed by personal preoccupations. Drill your way out of problems today by meeting them head-on. Don't get stuck up on the emotional front, especially in the evening. Fussing and fuming over trivial issues can ignite arguments that may send chances of reconciliation up in flames. In order to make financial gains, you will need to maintain very good rapport with your boss and associates. Today, nothing seems more important to you than your career.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Romantic thoughts will rule your mind tonight. Beautiful atmosphere, soft music, delicious cuisine, and spending time with your sweetheart will boost your mood. You may experience one of the best days today as it’s in your hands to say whatever is right in terms of salary. If not a pay hike, then a sense of satisfaction arising from a secure job will keep you smiling. You will therefore take a break from your hectic schedule and spend quality time with family.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You might be away from your loved one and in a mood to have a video chat to gain a clear understanding of their desires. You might be in a refreshing mood to wear a dazzling smile and win your loved one at any cost. The day does not favour in terms of any investments so don’t try to start something new. Just stay calm and work inwardly to think about more ways and means to brighten up your financial side.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You'll end the day by flooring your loved one with your charm. You will be in a mood to spend money on others. Surprise your partner with some amazing gifts. This is different from your usual behaviour. You need the much-needed glass of an energy booster before leaving for work since you'll need an extra shot of energy to combat a busy day ahead. Stay away from designing software or writing program codes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. The saying, 'Love is blind' is good only for ubiquitous quotation books, not for real life. You are advised to exercise caution in your personal life. You will have to work hard to collect money today. The workplace competition is also likely going to be tough today! Avoid getting confrontational as it might hamper your work. Be diplomatic and focus on the things you are committed to. You will require the help of some energy boosters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Avoid controversial topics when spending time with your beloved. It's a good day to invest money in commodities or the stock market. You will study the market well but too much studying and overthinking may confuse you. Thus, depend more on your instincts. Pending work and the flow of responsibilities will cause stress. Daily routines, deadlines or targets will be challenging. Meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions would keep your tension at bay.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Gemini today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Today you will be working hard for your financial progress, but in your own way and without any guidance. Besides, you will remain confused about buying a property or vehicle. You will be working on your priorities today. You would like to be engaged in meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions. All this planning and going about finishing tasks will tire you as evening comes and you'd want nothing better than to chill out with your delightful partner!