Astrological predictions for December 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Sweet words may also sweeten your relationship. Spending moments at exotic locations may bring you and your partner closer to each other. In finance, you may need to emphasize monetary planning and long term security. Although rising expenses may encourage you to work towards the same. An exciting project may come your way. Accept it as you may face no hassles while working on it. Moreover, with enhanced energy levels you may complete it within the stipulated time.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A long term relationship may be indicated as you may change your stance in love life. You may get calm and comfortable spending quality time with each other. Getting yourself an image make-over maybe your agenda. However, you may be a little skeptical. Finally, you may bargain hard to get the best deals and thus save a sizable amount of money. Financial matters may hold the steering wheel as you may make important decisions regarding upcoming projects.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may get refreshed in the company of your beloved. A romantic evening may keep you engaged. On the financial front, you may need to get a bit careful as you may end up paying too much for some immediate requirement. Thus, get to thorough market research before making purchases. At work, fruitless pursuits may consume your time. Make sure your hard word does not get wasted. Concentration may help you in increasing your productivity.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. A romantic rendezvous with your sweetheart may make your evening the most delightful time of your life. Special gestures may unfold a great romantic story. It may be an auspicious day to plan for a movie, dinner, or woo your loved one by squashing some money. Professionally you may get more innovative as your creativity may reflect in your work which may impress your seniors. You may comfortably move ahead with your projects as implementing your ideas may bring desired results for the company.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Spending time with your beloved may bring you boundless joy. Texts or calls may play a vital role in connecting you with your partner. Channelize your energies in the right direction to enhance your earnings. Avoid browsing the internet to earn quick bucks. A career-oriented day may fill your heart with a professional mood. Good professional growth may help you climb the corporate ladder. You may learn about new concepts related to new techniques, projects, or objectives.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Gifts may be the best token to express your love towards your sweetheart. Keep an account of their likes and dislikes if you wish to make a long-term commitment. Luck may favor you in financial matters as a positive approach towards maintaining a balance sheet may help you to make the right decisions. At the workplace, you may need to rely on karma that plays a vital role in defining your destiny. Believing in your capabilities may help you get desired results in the long run.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Love life may blossom as you may spend quality time with your partner. Distance may not be a hindrance as you may interact through calls and texts. Financial matters may not work well for the day as long-term gains may not be visible. However, it may be recommended to refrain from aggressive investing. On the professional front, you may proceed with the guidance received from seniors. This may help you to work faster and more smartly.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. With moral support and positive vibes from your beloved, you feel the world to be a better place to live in. Your spouse may pay heed to your words as you turn up the heat for them. A hectic work schedule may be indicated for the day. You may not be in the mood to work the whole day. However, maintaining a perfect balance between personal and professional life may get you out of this stressful situation.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Despite cordial relations with your partner, you may not get adequate time to be together. However, you may need to trust your beloved and spend time as and when possible. Handling financial matters in a more practical way may help you to control impulsive buying. A complimentary day at the office as you may earn appreciation and encouragement from seniors. This may inspire you to utilize all your extra time in the best possible manner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Developing a positive understanding with your partner may help you to fall in love with them all over again. The cosmic undercurrents predict you may turn flamboyant to impress your beloved. Nonetheless, you may be in a materialistic mood but may spend wisely. As you value your hard-earned money make sure you don't invest in speculative deals. Your professional life may offer you a plethora of opportunities. Time for entrepreneurs to expand their horizons while extra efforts may earn office professionals incentives and perks.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Today you may be in good spirits to spend time with family, relatives, and friends. After a hectic day at work, you may rush home to enjoy some pleasurable moments with them. The day may incline towards making purchases in property, vehicle, or even a luxurious home. Focusing on your nitty-gritty may help you to improve your skills. Moreover, you may find yourself contemplating some matters related to work. Remember working on your perfection may be the key to success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. It may be an unpredictable day as you may suffer from mood swings. Be honest with your partner lest situations may turn volatile. You are likely to take risks for the day as you may invest money in a project you have been waiting for since long. At the work front, your creative zone may be emphasized so you may need to make changes in your modus operandi. Get more flexible and adventurous to refuel your innovative nature.