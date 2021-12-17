Astrological predictions for December 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Exchanging exciting gifts with your beloved may spice up your love life. An adventurous night may be seen on the cards. Money matters may take an auspicious turn as you are likely to earn reasonably through your vast experience. You may make some extra gains with the help of your talents. There may be indications of some quick earnings on the professional front. Though it may not be tangible, but may surely add brownie points to your PMR sheet!

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You may get imaginative and apply out of the box approaches to cheer up your darling. Wooing your partner may help you get closer. You may tend to get a little showoff and spend more than expected just to exhibit a superior side. This may be the perfect day to hammer out technical solutions at the workplace. You may have to shun off a rigid nature to open up to challenges that may come your way.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You may spend an unforgettable time with your spouse and parents. It may be the best day to make everybody happy with some unconventional gifts. In finances, you may turn a spendthrift as there may be expenditure for non-essential things. There may be expenses related to traveling, momentary pleasures, and unexpected events. It may not be a smooth day professionally either as technical issues may creep via a virus and irk your nerves. Failure to meet deadlines may frustrate you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Emotions may run deep as you may even burn a hole in your pocket to buy goodies to please your beloved. There may be a success in endeavors if you spend money to please the person. It may be a highly favorable day to exchange gifts. You may win over someone’s heart by spending! On the professional front, your investigative tendencies may put you on a secretive mission to solve technical quests. You may be successful in putting across your views before your seniors.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may get emotional support from your sweetheart. A charming message from your loved one may enliven your spirits. There may be dedication and commitment to the relationship. Good assignments may help to enhance your earnings. Short term investments may take longer to give benefits so learn to get patient. Refrain from share market deals. Professionally you may get ambitious and ultra determined to earn appreciation from seniors. Some positive changes may be indicated in your work profile.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may display your passionate side to your partner. It may not be the right time to discuss any domestic issues but just enjoy the day to your heart’s content. Time to review your income and expenses to get clarity about future savings. In the workplace, things may move smoothly as you may impress your boss with your cheerful mood. The day may be perfect to make calculations as you may get more cautious, realistic, and decisive about tasks at hand.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Pleasurable moments with your sweetheart may be the best remedy for a stressful day. You may get into a sweet and naughty mood. In finances, you may not be able to find the logic behind your monetary status. This may compel you to look out for ways to enhance your income. At the professional front, an action-packed day may keep you on your toes. However, you may be energized to give in your best and may feel satisfied at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Compromise may hold the key to love in your relationship. Loyalty and commitment may get you closer to your partner. All the same, you may need to take care of your finances. The day may not be suitable to invest in formal business parties or meetings. Professionally it may be a mediocre day as work pressure may coerce you to completely focus on the tasks at hand. However, your analytical abilities may assist you to complete unfinished tasks with great ease.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. A willingness to adapt may melt your beloved’s heart. You may move towards a committed relationship as your spouse may support you in all matters. Monetarily you may be able to save enough. But make sure you spend wisely. You may apply for a loan as it may get sanctioned. On the work front, a cool day awaits you. You may need to exercise patience and get firm in decision making as a challenging situation may muddle your brain.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Your sympathetic responses may urge your beloved to speak their heart out. You may get comfort in the company of your loved one. Finances may rule as it may be the best time for long term investments. However, property deals may not materialize. A fantastic day for professional enhancement. Projects may move smoothly while there may be opportunities that may broaden your responsibilities. However, discussions on important issues may need to be rescheduled.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. A flamboyant nature may hurt the sentiments of your partner. Make sure you are sensitive to the needs of your loved one. A day to spend on artifacts, movie outings, or even plan a dinner for friends and relatives. At the work front, the period may be too demanding as you may need to get careful while working on technicalities. However, sorting out or rectifying system issues may not interrupt your working as you may have a smooth workflow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. It may be a perfect day for singles to reach out to someone special! Get down on your knees with a lovely gift to capture the heart and attention of your beloved. Money matters may be good as an investment in a project or assignment may turn rewarding. Time to utilize your creativity to enhance your income. Professionally you may experience difficulty in getting feasible solutions for your problems. However, prioritizing matters may ease the way.