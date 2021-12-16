Astrological predictions for December 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. On the personal front, establishing a spiritual connection with your soulmate will be your prime task. Today your attention will be focused on your efforts to make financial gains. The more efforts you invest, the greater the gains would be both in the short-term and long-term. You will also be broadminded and philosophical today and tend to advise people. Consequently, you may lack attention to details. You are advised to be quite calculative today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. The emotional attachment you share with your partner will rekindle the romance in life. You will get all kinds of supports from your spouse. You will be happy about all that you have been able to achieve so far. Your financial acumen will be very strong in the second half of the day, so make the best of it. You are likely to lose confidence and will be confused at the start of the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. During the first half of the day, your investment of energy will help you reap good dividends in the future. Later in the day, luck will not favour you on the financial front. You will be energetic and confident today. You will challenge yourself to accomplish targets or deadlines. You will be eager to hit the bull's-eye but will be able to focus on your work only in the latter part of the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may overcome stressful times as support from your beloved may give a soothing touch. Keep in contact with your partner and take care of their health. Invest and channelize your funds in the right direction. This may help in enhancing desired financial targets for the day. The day may come with a perfect time to hone your skills. It may be easy to get technical solutions at work. But, in case you face health issues, it may be recommended to go home and relax.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may be able to impress your beloved by being an absolute charmer. A frank, free, and benevolent attitude may lure your partner towards you. Luck may favor you in money matters as anything that may appear lucrative may be able to mint a substantial chunk of money for you. On the office front, it may be advisable to make optimum use of time. Avoid getting boastful while being in conversation with your seniors, colleagues, and clients.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Learn to apologize to your beloved in case of mistakes. Your spouse and family members may get supportive. Finances may not be good in the first half of the day which may make you feel concerned about your future. So review your budget and try to rework things more favorably. Time is money! There may be instances where you may waste a lot of time which may bring unwanted stress to complete pending tasks at hand.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. An external aura may bring positivity in your outlook towards life. It may help to redesign your lifestyle. The early part of the day may bring monetary gains. However, make sure you don't get too emotional about them, though they may dominate your subconscious mind. There may be discipline at the office as juniors get to work. However, you may need to supervise if anything goes out of place. Make sure your colleagues have a helping hand when they need you the most.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Love life may take a back seat. It may get necessary to exercise patience and not rush into things. Monetarily there may be times when you may be deeply engrossed in thoughts about repayment of debts and routine expenses. Office professionals may be determined to finish off pending assignments in a jiffy. You may brim with confidence and make no delay in putting across your views to your seniors and colleagues. You are likely to accomplish an important project today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Love may engulf you to the extent that you may rush to hug your beloved after a day at work. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts and feelings with your partner. Some natives may try a hand at speculative activities during the first half of the day. Excessive cash inflows may make you feel at ease, however, you may tend to overspend. On the professional front, you may deal with issues related to data entry. There may be interactions with important people outside the organization.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You may have a blissful time with your sweetheart. Introduce your partner to your friends and make them feel special to join the group. In the early part of the day, you are likely to get calculative about money matters. However, future planning may only bring transient happiness. You may be more than satisfied on the work front as happiness may prevail. An excellently conducted meeting at the office may imbibe you with renewed confidence. You may set an example for your teammates.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You may not be in a romantic mood after a long day’s work. Learn to get balanced with your partner. Financially you may not think about various aspects, comforts, and luxuries, however, these thoughts may just be inconsistent. At the work front, your brain may operate faster than a computer and it may be the right time for you to learn new software skills. A day to chill out as you may go for long-distance plans or calls.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Do the best and leave the rest! Be confident in articulating your feelings to spice up your love life. Today you may turn fortunate in money matters as income may flow from expected as well as unexpected sources. Luck may favor you as you may seriously think about your financial stability. Although it may not be the same in professional matters as you may slow down on activities. Meeting deadlines may get imperative. Learn to prioritize your work and stay alert in completing your tasks.