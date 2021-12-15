Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for December 15, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You will get emotional support and will luckily find harmony in the current relationship that will bring you boundless joy. Today, you may not be very lucky as far as earnings are concerned. However, hard work will surely help generate a satisfactory amount. The day is not so favourable for long-term investments either. However, you will surge ahead with your plans to launch new projects. You will be more than willing to take initiatives today.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. A romantic rendezvous with your loved one may make your evening a memorable one. You may impress your beloved with your stylish and elegant dressing. The day may not be favorable in terms of financial matters as you may realize the need of having a stable and secure monetary status. On the professional front, you may work on an unfinished project and make necessary changes as things you may not find things as per your expectations.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. It may be the ideal time for singles to get engaged. You may plan creative activities with your beloved. The financial front looks strong as you may make sudden gains. Friends may play a pivotal role in enhancing income. You may remain in a mood to splurge some money on them. At your job, you may receive appreciation for tasks completed successfully. An online community may bring potential clients who may bring long term benefits for you and your company.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You are advised to stay away from getting into furious discussions with your beloved. Today is likely to prove average on the financial front for you. You need to think of how to improve your investment portfolio by committing to small but regular contributions which will not be too taxing. Precision will be in your mind whenever it comes to performing your tasks today. You should embrace new responsibility as a chance to move ahead.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Foreign connections may lead to good ideas or good clients. Gains from distant places can really enthuse you. There are all chances of earning a good sum with the help of people in authority and power. Your original ideas will play a key role in defining success. You are even likely to receive appreciation from your superiors for the jobs well executed. You will feel that you have recently achieved an important status at the workplace.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may be confusing as there may be obstructions. A misunderstanding may occur due to differences in opinions. However, you may please your partner through various creative talents. Money and finance may not be good for the day as payments may face delays. You may feel dissatisfied as you may not get the desired results of your hard work. Professionally you may remain cool under pressure and may judicially make decisions. You may achieve your objectives comfortably and undertake new projects. Relationships with colleagues may be satisfactory.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. The satisfaction of your soulmate may be your primary concern. This may pave the way to a relaxed evening. In financial matters, you may spend to please others by and large. Thus, you may not be able to save considerably. You may not enjoy a pleasurable day at the workplace as meeting deadlines may get stressful. Monotonous work may make you feel depressed. It may get tough to make decisions under pressure.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You need to avoid being critical of your lover’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword to maintaining a long-term relationship. You should try to maintain good rapport with those who owe you money. This will help make the recovery of money easy. Money may be spent on recurring daily expenses. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more efforts in your tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may feel special in the company of your beloved. Sparks may fly as you get closer to each other. Monetarily it may be a lucky day as you may tend to spend extravagantly. There may be a temptation to indulge in speculative activities. Professionally you may speed up with your assignments which may win you laurels. Colleagues may rely on your talents and skill. You may be entrusted with new responsibilities as you confidently move ahead with your potential.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Love life may be good as you emphasize on a good relationship with your partner. It may be a romantically pleasant day as you may share sweet nothings with your partner. You may spend on artifacts or change the interiors of your house. At the workplace, you are likely to be disorganized today. Your debilitated energies may prevent you from utilizing your potential to the fullest. There may be chances of missing lucrative profit-making opportunities.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. On the love front, you won’t get affected by any mood swings. Your diplomacy should help you control the ups and downs. However, the challenge is to shorten the differences in opinion and strengthen the romantic bond. Financially, the day is not completely dry but it’s not also like a pond full of silver coins. Your desire to accumulate more wealth would be very high but you should plan your financial inflow first.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Differences of opinions are likely to misguide you. Try to be faithful to your sweetheart and clear out all issues obstructing your way to a blissful relationship. At work, it's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may take some time. You may occupy some busy routines as you will work closely with your teammates and seniors. Your professional life seems to be quite tough for now as you may have to make some tough decisions.
