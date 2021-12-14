Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for December 14, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Singles may discover new love whereas committed people may take their relationship to a new level. Your enthusiasm may enliven the spirits of your beloved. In matters of finance, you may get a little impulsive as there may be a temptation to pre-book for some online deal or just grab a deal haphazardly. At the workplace, you may be occupied by hectic activities throughout the day. Starting a new venture or taking an initiative to achieve an important project with the help of colleagues may be indicated.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You need to be cautious and careful of your words if you want to enjoy happiness in perpetuity. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today, as chances of easy recovery are very less. The daily routine will keep you busy. You need to take an important decision regarding a major project.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Love matters may take a back seat as being moody may take you nowhere. However, understanding your beloved may give you a precious opportunity to strengthen your love bond. Monetarily, you are likely to gain a windfall today. Though it may not be an enormous one you may celebrate with friends. Professionally you may gather data and resources for an ongoing project. You may plan outsources for techniques to secure gains from professional contacts.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself of not getting overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise, you may end up being in complicated situations. Doing multiple tasks could drain you but it will also give you a sense of achievement. The day is good for investment of energy but not for investment in realty or even vehicles.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You will pay more attention to the younger members of the family. You will guide the children in improving their daily schedule. Your health will be very good and if you don't want to get tired, stay positive about things. The day indicates that you will be able to maintain your lifestyle with the help of money and there won’t be any compromise in the same. At the same time, your drive to earn more money may be active.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Your love life is expected to go smoothly and you will experience perfect bliss at home. Your sympathetic nature will give you the confidence that you will win the heart of your partner. You are advised to avoid negative thinking as far as finances are concerned. Technicalities involved in your work will confuse you today. Slow down and think twice before rushing into things. You will have to come up with alternatives to achieve your current strategies.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. On the financial front, things today will be so-so. You may blow your dough to please your friends and relatives, thus impacting your savings, and you may end up feeling very stressed. The day seems to be lucky for internal meetings but not for the business trip. You may need to manage your professional stress as you are likely to spend long hours making crucial decisions. You will get support from your colleagues and superiors.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may get fascinated to shower your beloved with some lovely gifts. There may be a sharing of wonderful times together. In money matters, you may need to be careful and avoid lavish spending. Keep away from taking debts lest you may find it difficult to repay. At work, you may get lethargic and escape from fulfilling your responsibilities. This may hamper your reputation. Get into the practice of finishing off your pending tasks.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You seem to be kissed by imagination rather than the ground reality. Demanding or expecting too much from your beloved will only make him/her feel disappointed. You are able to work on your own with dignity as you know how to get things done. You will work smoothly on your project, though you may need someone to guide you. You should empower your skill related to attention to detail.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Your love life is likely to be moderate today. There may not be any travelling but you are likely to spend a comfortable time at home. However, you will support your sweetheart in domestic activities. You may feel uncomfortable once you step inside the office. It will take time for you to get into the right mood. You are likely to start work later and be able to finish all the tasks on time. Remember, an active body also keeps your mind healthy.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse lately. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers. Client meetings will have a smooth ending and you will be satisfied with your presentation. Tasks will be accomplished but you have to get ready for the next assignment.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Things will look up after two days or so. On the health front, the cosmos may not be in your favour. Workload may be heavy and cause anxiety. Put in all your efforts to complete the tasks within the predetermined time limits.
