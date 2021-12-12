Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for December 12, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You're finally impressed by the yogis. You may even fulfil a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you for a long. A good, good day, and it smells of sweet success. You may feel hurt due to some statements or comments made by your life partner. You should not feel bad as your emotional stability will remain high and you will get along well later in the night.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You need to be very practical and realistic in all that you do today. You are known to be pretty emotional and sensitive and generally go by your feelings. Your mind, your reason does not normally feature in your decision making. Even minor problems, complications get you worked up. You may want to sacrifice in your love life and adapt a compromising attitude. However, stars will bring good luck for you and help mend ways with your beloved.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Happiness is the first priority in the relationship. You may share some secret things that may sound interesting to your partner. You may be on cloud nine as your romantic life seems to blossom in the evening. You are likely to finish your task with great perfection today. As a result, you'll be in a positive mood throughout. You may face some confusion in taking the decision now. Health looks good. You will want to be perfect in your work.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You will maintain a good relationship with your loved one. Slowly but steadily you tend to develop your romance. Emotionally, you will get closer to each other. You are likely to be in a mood to do something new today. Health looks fine, so you'll be able to initiate new things. Decision making may get difficult. Creative work will excite you today and ideas will come naturally. However, at the same time going for the best alternative will be difficult.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Thankfully, the day ends on a positive note as you enjoy a gala time with your lover. You tend to pour all your emotions on your beloved. You may feel disheartened today because you may not be able to complete a specific task before the deadline. You will get tenser when superiors will start persuading you. You should not feel depressed. Instead, concentrate on work and try to achieve targets.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. When you come home, you may spend a fantastic time with your family. You may decide to attend a scrumptious dinner with your parents and loved ones. Work-life is going to be good, as your work will get praised today. This will encourage you from the inside. You will feel happy and you will get into a good mood. Healthwise, this is not a bad day. Today you will be able to make good money through your professional contacts.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You may want to spare a quality evening with your spouse and family. A pleasant time with family will double your enthusiasm. You'll strive to find some free time but your work life will remain occupied today, thus, avoid stress as it may affect your health. Health needs care. Hence keep proper track of your diet plans. Today may not be very auspicious for finances. Your expenses are bound to shoot up. You will spend a lot on a day to day needs.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your possessive nature in love life may land you in trouble today. You will have to learn to control your emotions. You are going to be in a sensitive mood today. Indulging in some creative task shall enhance your mood. Your health will remain good. You'll now be able to think deeply about various aspects of life. Try to do some task that can satisfy you. Today is an auspicious day for minting money. Investment in speculative transactions will benefit you.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Spending quality time with your beloved will be the priority. The relationship will remain good since you can trust your partner. Do not let your emotions surface as they may surface in the wrong way and it might affect your relations with others. You are likely to get irritated very fast. If you are planning to see new houses for investment purposes or even if you want to shift to a new house the day is really favourable.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will discuss balancing your professional and personal life with your beloved. Stability, commitment, and practicality will be the three most important parameters which you need to judge your current relationship. You may encourage a creative approach in your spouse. You are likely to be mentally more active today. You will be earning as per routine and there won’t be any additional or substantial financial income. You are a powerful calculator. You can calculate gains and losses at your fingertips.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. A sweet romantic get-together is on the cards. You tend to relate well to your partner. You will even learn to appreciate your beloved. You are not likely to face any health issues. Your day is going to be good today. The majority of tasks that you would be handling today will be need-based. It is better to avoid taking initiatives today. Some challenges on the financial front are foreseen today. You might have to perform well within a limited time.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Your helping nature will please your family and beloved today. Managing the most difficult situation will now be easy with the love and support of your partner. You will be more inclined towards spiritual and sacrificing spirit today. Besides, health will be impacted if you grow sensitive. You should have a more liquid diet today. Your emotional bond with your colleagues and the organization you work for will strengthen today. You will be ready to help everyone out with their problems.
