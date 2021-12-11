Astrological predictions for December 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You may think that your ideas might be right. You may not give importance to your spouse’s choice. This may result in disagreement with your beloved and may end in a serious argument. This is the time to keep your mind calm. You should avoid wasting your time over useless things and avoid being argumentative. Try to be more understanding. The morning will be an ideal time for important meetings and video conferences. You will find the later part of the day very boring.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. If you succeed in avoiding arguments with your life partner in the first half of the day, the second half will be a wonderful time together. You don’t want to let any issues ruin your relationship and will understand your sweetheart better. Your mental health will be good today. It will help you perform better. Being swift and creative in profession will bring you more progress. Work may keep piling up, hence delegating few responsibilities will help you achieve the target faster.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. It may be the right time to inspect and sort out personal life issues. You may need to keep a balanced approach in your relationship. A practical mindset may help to bring harmony in the association. A good day for finances as you may be fortunate in money matters. You may be able to save money obtained from known sources. At the workplace you may feel like a genius with no difficulties in solving problems. Don't get carried away by success and focus on your work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Too many emotions in your love life which bring sadness even in petty matters. Expressing love towards your sweetheart may help to smoothen your relationship. You may get concerned about finances in the early part of the day. However, the second part may help you to find sensible solutions. A long distance trip may turn fruitful. On the professional front balancing your emotions may be possible with the help of colleagues. They may also assist you in solving some challenging work issues.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Trust is the foundation of a relationship. You may need to remember this to maintain cordial relations with your partner. Loyalty and good understanding between you and your partner may help to harmonize the relationship. You may need to get careful with your money as poor financial planning may result in a disaster. A bossy nature may bring tense moments on the professional front. Therefore, it may be advisable for you to get away with negative thinking.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You may prioritize your personal life as you may spend quality time with your soulmate. Romantic dates may refresh your mind. You may tend to overspend in the first half of the day. Although, you may get firm on cutting down your expenses as the day ends. At the workplace, you may need to adopt a systematic approach to enhance your efficiency. You may successfully implement clues from clients that may guide you as to how you may get your work done.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You may need to keep in constant touch with your partner so that they may not feel neglected. Learn to balance your personal and professional life. As per the placement of planets you may have an average day in terms of money and finance. However, some speculative deals may turn favorable around the second half of the day. Dedication and ability to solve problems may be your strongest points on the workfront. Although, extended work hours may bring mental and physical stress for you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. A romantic mood may make you lookout for ways to be in the company of your beloved one. Showering them with gifts may please them. Family may be your priority. And you may spend money to just make them feel happy and comfortable. You may face hiccups on the professional front as technical issues may get hard-hitting. The initial part of the day may frustrate you. However, your administrative qualities may help you to get the desired exposure in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You may spend evenings with your loved one for a social cause or just to have some family time. Simplicity, honesty, and openness may be your parameters for a meaningful relationship. Spending on luxuries may be indicted as you may believe in making life more comfortable. Although, you may undergo tough situations to understand the importance of savings. Communicating and developing good relations with influential people may help in the future. You may be appreciated for managing trust and maintaining a sympathetic nature.

Capricorn (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Romance may bloom as you may feel confident while expressing love for your beloved. This may be the beginning of a love term relationship. Finances may take a front seat as you may reap benefits of your hard work. Extra gains may be indicated. You may need to postpone some major career related decisions for the day. A hectic day at work as you may be busy sorting minor issues at the professional front.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A day for fun and frolic with a partner. You may spend an entertaining time as there may be fun-filled activities with friends. Refrain from boozing out. You may need to simplify things to handle finances practically. Make sure you use your intense ideas productively. On the professional front, there may be an ocean of opportunities coming your way. Learn to take hold of the ground and don't let others rule your mind. Problems may surface but disappear soon.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Love may be in the air as you get passionate about expressing your feelings in an entertaining way. This may enliven your partner’s moods. The day may end on a sweet note! Financially some pressures may pull down your spirits. It may not be a satisfactory day for money transactions. On the professional front things may start changing positively post-lunch. You may be fully charged up and team with your colleagues to start new ventures.