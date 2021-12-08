Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for December 8, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. A casual day seems to be on the cards in terms of your personal life. The day focuses mainly on your work. This will eventually keep your love life detached. You will want everything ‘here and now’. You are advised to be patient. You must avoid getting into risky deals. If you are in a job, today you will need to work harder to prove your worth.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. This is going to be a favourable day in terms of minting money! The stars seem to be working in your favour. To top that, you will be extremely happy to see your efforts bearing fruit. You will try to save your energy today. This will help you give better output at work or in any other area of life. It’s better to keep up with your hard work to achieve the targets. Your colleagues may be envious of you.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. In relationship matters, you would be in no mood to argue over small matters and be more forgiving. You may be affectionate towards your partner. You are confident in keeping your romance alive and your partner is likely to feel great with you. You may not be in a good mood today. You are also likely to feel tired and agitated. All these things can lead to negative thinking and may also affect your health, if you are not careful.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your life partner waiting for you at home has planned ways of relieving your stress. So, despite the hard work, you are likely to end the day on a happy note. Fortunately, you will feel stress-free and pleased. However, you should not expect more from your sweetheart. The day is okay from a health point of view, neither good nor bad. You should just stay positive. You may feel a little down today because you may feel upset.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You will feel tired and you may not be interested in talking with your beloved. You may expect to get emotional support from your loved one. However, you should pay attention to your lover and express with emotion. Your cooperative attitude and logical skills shall be acknowledged at work. However, you are likely to feel drained as the day indicates a lot of workload. Personal front may attract your attention. Try to avoid frozen or unhealthy food as it might affect your health adversely.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. If you have been waiting for the right time to propose to someone, today is the day as you will be able to express yourself the best. Married couples will spend a great time together. You shall feel full of new vigor and energy to start afresh today. But later, the work front might get hectic and consume a lot of energy. However, you'll be cheered up by your friends. Your returns would be better on older investments.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Some domestic responsibility may demand attention. Be careful and learn to support your loved one as he or she needs your help. Joint decision-making or financial planning will be on your mind today. You should come to the final decision after careful considerations. Career front may concern you as you have been taking things very easy until now. Health looks good, but you may get dragged away by some old memories. In financial matters you will be able to guide people in your friends circle today.
- Scorpio(October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will not feel alone and are likely to be accompanied by your partner. Your beloved may surprise you by doing something unusual but sweet and this will definitely make your day. You tend to maintain peace and harmony. However, you are advised to spend more quality time. You should concentrate on smart work, rather than hard work now. As a lot of pending tasks need to be finished, hence be more focused. There are possibilities of minor health issues today.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. As long as you don't hurt your loved one, your personal life seems to be fine. You should not use harsh words today or anyday. However, you should be emotionally strong enough to maintain equilibrium. This is not a favorable time to initiate new ventures as you may not be confident about your decisions. Take care to protect that which is already yours. This is a good day to meditate, as it may even improve your health.
- Capricorn (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Your love life may be full of fun and romance. You may be in a mood to create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere at home. Short-term romance and a long-term future both will be discussed today. You'll need to remain down to earth and modest at work and this will improve strained relationships. Your work will be praised and you'll be utilizing your energy in all the productive areas. Relax and take care of your health now.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. A romantic liaison is headed towards you. Quite naturally, you don't want to be caught dead in a ratty old tee. Today, you want to keep everyone happy and amused, both at home and at work. Moreover, you manage wonderfully. You want some time and space to understand your spouse. You shouldn’t judge your financial strength by today’s planetary positions. You may just take up a book of your interest and read it to develop your knowledge.
- Pisces (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Your ove life won’t go boring at least today since you may plan to spend some emotional moments with your partner who will try to woo you. This will be a good day if you are planning for an exciting excursion with your family and loved one. Your work at the office will be appreciated and it will inspire your workmates. But you may get tense and may want to finish pending work first. Your health may need extra care today.
