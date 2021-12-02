Astrological predictions for December 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Romance will keep you occupied today. Monetary success will lead to peace and the other way round. You must be careful about expenses and buy only that stuff which you really need. This can save you from putting your money into some dubious schemes. You will be concerned with pending activities today and your expectations from yourself would be very high. In order to get the desired result, you may also be ready to take all the necessary stress.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You are likely to succeed in everything you start today. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day. Expect a wonderful time with your darling in the evening. Today, top up loans or bank loans may be granted if applied for.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Sparing time and energy for your beloved may boost your relationship. You may eventually relate to your sweetheart in a better way as they may shower love and affection on you. Monetarily you may feel satisfied with what you possess. The day may appear rosy as financial endeavors may be good and fruitful. Professionally a logical mindset may work at its best! You may learn new professional techniques and successfully implement them for the benefit of the organization.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your kind and affectionate nature may make your beloved feel happy and satisfied in the relationship. You may give them a helping hand in their domestic tasks. It may be a rewarding day in money matters. You may get support from stars and acquire everything that you may wish for. At the workplace, things are likely to get stressful as there may arise a need to strike the balance between intellect and emotion. However, you may handle situations diplomatically for the day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Try to express love in a different way to reassure your beloved. However, the relationship may stabilize as you may appreciate your partner’s way of thinking. Time for some serious contemplation in financial matters. Short distance trips for work or business purposes may turn fruitful. Things may not work in your favor if you wish to command over everything and everyone at the workplace. It may be advisable to adopt a professional approach rather than a friendly one to get things done.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You would not be able to pay due attention to love life which may annoy your sweetheart a little. You prefer to hunt alone, and that is the way it should be. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in a mood to do research and development today. Your mind would be active and you may not be able to think beyond your work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. You are expected to be both hard-working and conscientious today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you must spend most of the time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness for others. This may hinder your progress and growth in career.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may need to compromise and encourage your sweetheart to stimulate creativity. Let your spouse decide the ways to spend the evening together. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relation techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Client interaction will be satisfactory.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Personal life may require attention. You may not be able to devote time to your beloved. A stressful day may impact your romance and relationship. This may be the ideal time to invest money in careers or businesses. You may make efforts to strike the balance between your career and finances for sufficient gains. At the office, you may wish to combine creativity and technology. A supportive day may help you in your endeavors as the output of your practical decisions may be noteworthy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. A religious mood may propel you to establish a spiritual connection with your beloved. Good relativity between you and your spouse may inspire them. In finances, what you may do now is bound to bring beneficial gains in the coming times. Luck may shine upon you as may not be averse in taking financial risks. At the workplace, you may not mind coming up with a new idea for a solution unless it gets implemented according to the best practice.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may be hassle-free today. Trips to adventurous and exotic locations may fill your life with thrill and excitement. This may eventually boost your relationship. It may be advisable to think twice before lending money as your kindness may be taken for granted and recovery may get difficult. You may need to clear the excess at the office. Pending work may bring stress. However, assistance from colleagues or friends may help ease your burden at the workplace.