Astrological predictions for December 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Spending time with your beloved may be the only thing on your mind. You may put in the best of your efforts to plan romantic moments with them. Finances may run smoothly as a loan may get sanctioned. You may realize the value of money only when it is utilized in the right places. On the work front, you may get handsome rewards if you put the required hard work. Important meetings and conferences may make it difficult to spend time with colleagues.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. An entertaining evening may be predicted. You may adopt some scintillating acts to satisfy the mood of your beloved. It may be the best time to think practically about money matters. As you strongly believe in stability and security in terms of family and finances. Professionally the day may start with some easy tasks. However, the workload may increase as the day progresses. Communication with clients via email may make you glued to the monitor. However, you may be pleased to make a deal.

Gemini (May 22-June 21):The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. A hectic work schedule may put you in a mood to stimulate your beloved. Pay heed to your partner’s needs to keep the flame burning. The day may not be good to enhance your savings. However, you may not overspend for the day. Troubleshooting may keep you on your toes on the professional front. Solving communication-related problems and addressing technical issues may keep you busy in the early part of the day. You may get appreciated by seniors for shouldering responsibilities and solving problems.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You are advised to strike a perfect balance between your personal and professional life so that you can keep your life partner in a happy mood. Today's planetary configuration will help you enjoy this wonderful evening with sweet romance in the air. You shall be very mentally busy with financial calculations today. You will, though, avoid spending a huge sum on anything. You will understand that money can't buy you happiness. Your power of concentration will be at its peak today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Career issues will be at the back of your mind when you come home. Sharing those challenges with your life partner might help you get a different perspective on it. You will realise that had you planned your money a few years ago, you would have been better off by now. No regrets, even if you start now, you will be able to do well. Today is the right day to plan any meeting.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. When you call the day off, you will naturally be rushing to meet the one who makes your heart beat faster. You are in a mood to surprise your sweetheart. You shall be very logical, analytical and smart when it comes to financial planning today. You are going to plan your expenses very judiciously with your own ideas. Today's stars will be pushing you to accept more responsibilities at the workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today a long day’s wait may come to an end as astral configuration might let you be careful of your partner throughout the evening. Your partner might get attracted to your emotional support and as a result, you are likely to build a sweet relationship. Unless it’s essential, you won’t be ready to swipe your credit or debit card. This is not a good time to ask for loans or apply for loans. Just rely on your current financial strength.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Ensure that money that you have earned during the first half of the day is not spent wrongly in the second half. By and large, it’s a day of mixed results in case of finances. Except for the technical errors, nothing can stop you from having a smoother sailing today. It's your fortitude that will be more rewarding than rushing for things. You have to be careful while dealing with important matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. This beautiful evening will create a wonderful layout for your love life as it will give you a plethora of opportunities to ignite love. It's an evening which calls for a tête-à-tête with your love mate. You are likely to be very cautious when it comes to spending money, even if you have to invest some funds in a lucrative new business project. How you manage your time today will be a crucial determinant of your success.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may plan to woo your sweetheart and even think of ten different crazy ways. However, it’s interesting to note that while going home you will get confused about the best way to entertain your lover. You will not be at much profit nor be at any loss. That too is good, at least things will be balanced. You should jack up your price if you are a self-employed person. Budgetary control is on your mind.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Remain open minded, make up your mind and decide what to do. Providence will be in your support, if you have a focused and singular target for financial progress. Today's planetary alignment might provoke you to say things which may leave lasting scars. Everything may not go your way in the workplace and you may think about bringing about some important changes. You are advised to have the virtue of patience.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): T The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may need a space to enjoy yourself and feel independent. Therefore, you are likely to take a temporary break from romance. Some days are good, some days are bad. Financial strength is necessary but internal happiness is also equally important, otherwise even with money on hand, you won’t be able to enjoy moments of life. While you may be working hard today, this may not be not to achieve targets but to finish off pending works.