Astrological predictions for November 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. If you have children, it's likely you'll spoil them today. After all, it's for days like these that you work hard. You will also complete pending assignments, and it's a productive day for those in medical professions and public services. You will have high energy today. However, you need to keep your 'fire' under check. You also need to control anger/aggression, stay composed and convert your energy into something positive by channelizing it.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You will enjoy your responsibilities at the home front. People whom you trusted to watch your back might let you down today. Remember, what you sow is what you reap, so do not fall short of putting in the effort required to make something fruitful. Love life, on the other hand, will blossom. Even though you do not face any major health issue today you will have to be careful about your mental wellbeing.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Today, a strong emotional link with someone special may get established. So you will remain delighted and elated for the most part of the day. Still, some petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day. Diffuse tension with a light-hearted approach. You will tend to apprise your beloved about your work and future plans since you strongly believe in shared values and shared approaches in life. Today looks pretty normal for money matters.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Today may not be a productive day for you. Though there may not be any major loss, you may feel a little lost and would like to be left alone. Your day will be marked by absence of any major health issue but a very high level of sensitivity. So avoid being resistant towards things, be flexible and practical. You are advised to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes today, as they will give you stable returns.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You will see some change in your daily schedule today. It is a good day to start a new job or business activity. You will focus more attention on your personality today. You will try to improve yourself and bring your hidden talents to the fore. If you wish to propose to someone, do it today as the stars are in your favour. You will entertain a strong urge to accumulate more money to live life lavishly.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Today will be a pleasant day full of surprises and unexpected changes. However, you should avoid being impulsive today and try to analyze the situation before reacting to it. You are advised not to spend using your credit card but to use the amount from your savings. Money may be spent on health and medicines. Vehicle or house may also require repairing or some addition. Overall, try to be diplomatic today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your personal life seems to take a backseat today. You are advised to try to strike a perfect balance between work and family. The more enthused you are, the better it would be for you. The chances of clinching a government tender or some other government work are quite good today. Your professional contacts will come in handy today. You are likely to extend your hands to those who need your help.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Your sixth sense would work wonders today. Trust your instincts and work accordingly. When the pressure of work mounts on you, take a break and unwind with the help of soft music. You will prove your abilities at work. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good about yourself. You will be very enthusiastic today and will be able to finish off many pending activities. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, power.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. A spectacular day is in store for you, especially if you are an artist. Radio jockeys will be heard and cheered for. Television anchors will receive thundering applause and golden opportunities. Go ahead and seize the day! Positive vibes have surrounded you today and you will feel great about everything around you. You will stay content with everything and will exhibit very good presentation skills. No health problems are foreseen.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You have projected yourself as a confused individual. You may have a tendency to remain in a double mind. However, today, you'll come up with a very specific plan that will surprise many of the people around you. Be clear about what you want to do in life, how you want your life to be and make sincere efforts to achieve it. A difficult day at work may also affect your personal life. Time management will be an issue.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You need to avoid conflicts with your partner. Sorting out the problems would be appreciated by your sweetheart rather than avoiding the issue. You shall tackle challenging situations on the financial front very easily as you have a logical mind. Desire to accumulate more money, however, will be operating at lower octave today. You need to beware of those colleagues who are jealous of your progress especially those at a position higher than yours.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will be eager to quickly finish your work so that you can rush home and spend as much time as possible with your beloved. You will be compromising and adjusting in your personal life. You will do anything just to please your lover. You will not be able to plan a budget for financial matters but at least, you will have a clear idea about your financial limitations. You are not going to overspend. Expenses on account of health are likely.