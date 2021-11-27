Astrological predictions for November 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your enthusiasm will add a glow to whatever you do. Your sincerity in approach is what makes it special. You will seem to have a quick and effective solution to all the problems and will be able to spend quality time with your loved ones. You will become more responsible in domestic activities. The stars indicate that you are likely to feel very avid and bouncy today. But, you need to control yourself, and refrain from taking spontaneous decisions.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You will put your heart and soul into whatever you do today. But there may still be dark clouds hovering over the results. Don't let that bother you. You must keep up the hard work throughout the day. By and large, your health is likely to be good. But, the planetary positions indicate that you may feel less confident. As a result, you might encounter minor hurdles while doing your routine tasks in office and home.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will let your personal likes and dislikes cloud your judgement today. Don't let that happen, or you may lose a worthy friend. Also devise a health plan and exercise regularly. Today is going to be an average day for you on the financial front. On this dull day, you are advised not to make any major monetary decisions, as they are not likely to bear fruit. Your creative ideas may fetch appreciation if effectively implemented.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may feel like flaunting your so-called superior social and financial status today. Chances are that all that gas about how successful you are may end up exploding in your face, and you may end up spending a lot more than you would have liked. On the personal front, things will take a positive turn and any harsh feelings between you and your beloved will be sorted out. Your self-confidence will be back and you will build a more meaningful relationship.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You may wear the trendiest suit, drive the swankiest car and dine at the costliest restaurant, but if luck is not on your side, you can forget becoming a business tycoon. Fortunately, that is not the case with you today. With a favourable alignment of the cosmos, you are set for a day where your business proposals will be the hardest thing to overlook. Control your anger today and do not give up on anything.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect to shell out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Large and important business deals will end the day on a high note. Despite your efforts to save money, chances of money getting spent will remain high due to today’s planetary positions. You should not regret this as this is just a passing phase.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Today may be a busy day for you work wise and you may not be able to completely focus on your family. It is a good day to start something side by side if you are an employee. In short, time is a good for building another financial ground to bolster your funds as a fallback arrangement. You will have smooth progress at work and you will eventually be satisfied with your achievement.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Today promises to be a joy ride for your hidden gourmand side. Relish what you eat, and thank God for the good luck. Career-wise, however, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads. However, the good part about that is there shall be many paths to choose from. You may have to tackle a difficult situation in your relationship. You may have to listen to some criticism. Avoid taking up these things seriously.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Your dedication to work is set to shift to the top gear. Find yourself swamped by excess workload in the noon. Things, however, will lighten as the afternoon progresses. Expect a fun-filled, exciting evening. You are feeling good about everything that's happening with you. You face no health problems today and you are surrounded by positive vibes. You will be great at presentation skills. You will spend more time with family and stay enthusiastic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You need to take good care of yourself today. You should not ignore any sign that indicates weak health. You are advised to stay alert in case of financial matters. An important call in the career front is waiting for you. It may be a new assignment, new meeting or a new goal. You need to be thoroughly prepared. You strive to be a bit more disciplined today. However, this needs to be done rather diplomatically.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are in a mood to experiment something new today. You will let your partner run the show. Today is very balanced in case of financial matters. You will not be spending much nor you will be gaining much. You will just try to maintain the status quo and carry on smoothly. You may be feeling particularly magnanimous today, but you should make sure that this should not ruin your work.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Day to day expenses are likely to increase today. You will however be able to control your buying impulse which is good in a way. You may spend money on routine necessities. Your routine may get disturbed due to some technical problem. Try and finish the pending tasks as soon as possible. You need to keep patience so that you can achieve your targets or deadlines. Accept suggestions whenever your colleagues come to help you.