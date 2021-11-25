Astrological predictions for November 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today, you will have to give in to your spouse's demands for improving the environment at home. In your own interest, it will be advisable, to hasten the measures needed to be taken and stay focussed on them as you are the one who is guilty of neglect. You will be so cheerful and energetic that you will eventually bring a smile on your partner’s face. You will even be surprised to explore your vivacity.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Today is the day of showing care and concern to all family members. The emotional connection will bring you closer to your loved one. You will need to gather your divided energies and must align your thoughts in such a way that you are able to work in a focussed manner. Physical health and mental health are equally important, this is what you are going to realise today. You will be happy to earn money from unexpected avenues.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Your family members and your friends will have much higher expectations from you today, and trying to fulfil the same will make you irritable. However, you will figure out creative ways to juggle the many demands made upon you and come out on top at the end of it all. Today your mood is going to swing upwards and your fitness level is bound to zoom. Needless to say, you shall quickly and swiftly complete your tasks in all the spheres.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. A wondrous beginning of the day! Unique vibrations in your romantic life can be foreseen. Ties with your life partner will be cordial. Peace and happiness prevail in the family. The whole day will be blooming and jovial. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. You are likely to maintain good physical fitness today. However, as far as your temperament is concerned, you may become very sentimental and thus feel low.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You need to curb down on your expenses. You need to moderate the risks you take on in the share market. It is a good day for financial gains, though. You need to understand the value of compromise. Patience and tolerance will help you deal with differences of opinion with your partner. You need to understand your partner’s feelings. This day may be less favourable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. In all likelihood, you will indulge in some writing or artistic work, which will bring about wonderful results. As you are passionate about these things, you may convert them into your hobbies, if you are not involved in them as a professional. Look forward to an enthusiastic and energetic day. However, some minor issues on the domestic as well as professional front may cause some anxiety. To overcome such situations, you need to remain composed.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Today is a good day to renovate your home. You will be able to decorate your home artistically because of your designing skills. Be prepared to do multiple tasks on this very hectic day. You will easily and swiftly accomplish your tasks. It is a very good day to focus on your career which will help bring more money into your pocket. This is a very favourable day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial strength.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You are all set to paint the town red as you feel romance and love creeping into your life slowly. You may bump into 'someone special' today and see love blooming for you. There are also chances of marriage proposals and meeting prospective candidates. You will be lucky in money matters. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you will not like to change them, once taken. Today you will be straightforward and very clear in money matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing heart. While the acknowledgement you look for has been delayed, it has not been denied and is in the offing already. You need to be extremely careful in handling emotional matters. As for your health, this day looks to be less favourable. However, you may get up in the morning feeling very lethargic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Generally, you are calculative when it comes to money matters, and you spend only after thinking many times. However, today, you are likely to be influenced by other people’s opinions and thoughts. This may be a stressful day for you. It's not just the physical stress but your emotion may also play havoc. There will be huge responsibilities and your boss will expect a lot from you. Keep calm under pressure and avoid getting hot-tempered over trivial matters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You know how to examine the nuts and bolts of every assignment or project, and it consumes your resources to a great extent. However, like a stitch in time saves nine, your meticulous planning minimises the chances of a loss or a failure. Not many are good at this, and such efficient planning gives you an upper hand over others when the competition is tight. You are likely to remain preoccupied with lots of work at the office today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Contemplating on the source which triggered problems for you recently will be the order of the day. Identifying the source is half the work done; eliminating it is just a matter of initiative and courage. Arguments may make you feel tired or may make you feel stressed, so stay calm with others. The day sees you at sixes and sevens on numerous issues. Today's planetary alignment will not allow you to stick to one thing and your mind will waver.