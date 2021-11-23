Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for November 23, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Your intellectual talk may evoke carnal desires in your partner, and the evening may end with a steamy interlude. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall, but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Today's astral configuration gives you a good chance to perform well with softwares. Though you will keep up your natural speed to finish tasks, you may not reach the desired conclusion.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Spending a quiet evening with your darling will rejuvenate your senses, so just soak in the good times. You will be getting an opportunity to earn money through dual sources today. Your stability and security-oriented mind will try to grab both or multiple opportunities. Today's planetary alignment gives an extra boost to your vocal cords. In fact, your excellent communication skills will make sure that all your work is done in a jiffy. Even important meetings will be fruitful.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You tend to be a multi-tasker tonight to surprise your lover. While watching a romantic movie, you might be cooking with your sweetheart, dancing together or simply indulging in laughter and fun. On the financial front today you shall not quite be sure of yourself. You will want to increase your earnings but will have no clue as to how to go about doing it. Since you are overflowing with energy today, you will be raring to juggle many projects.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. The torrential downpour of love in your personal life will soothe your frayed nerves and create a perfect ambience for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today and will blow your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets. Your earnings, though, will not grow commensurately. You may spend a lot of time and energy on tasks that are not on your priority list.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You need to take a backseat as you may like to boss your sweetheart. Today you shall not be able to find any fault with your financial situation. You have enough funds to take care of your routine necessities, and also you will be able to save for emergencies. There is a chance today that you may try to help your colleague but fail to find a solution. You may get a chance to talk to a senior for help.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. There will be dirt on your shoulder today, so dust it off, because every time you fall, you will get up stronger than before. Your logic and analytical skills will help you find the necessary precision to accomplish tasks at work. You may spend the evening with a close friend or your beloved, engrossed in a stimulating conversation. You might seem to be very choosy when it comes to your love life.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Today your efforts are unlikely to bear any fruits on the financial front, so you are advised to rely on some of your close confidants to boost your finances and hope that your luck is good. If you've been disgruntled with your boss about your salary, today is the good day to walk into the lion's den and demand a fair share. Just do it politely, and you will succeed because luck is on your side.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. A fantastic evening is on the cards tonight. Be ready to get bowled when you meet your partner today, as he or she will surprise you with either a new outfit or a chic haircut. You'll be so enchanted you'll follow your loved one like a puppy! Dissatisfaction with your financial situation will cause you great concern today, and you are likely to feel that you are not earning nearly enough to justify the immense potential that you possess.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Giving daily commitment to your partner’s needs will give you a harmonious love life. Generosity will be your second name today, and you shall be eager to blow your money on your close friends and family members. However, when it comes to spending on yourself, you shall not be too keen. Today, you might be flooded with pending work and feel frustrated. You will be blessed with the right spirit to achieve your targets.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Be cautious in your personal life as well. Both of you must celebrate your differences. Don't let them create a distance between you and your soul mate. This could be the worst day for speculation and any investments in the stock market so don’t even think of buying new stocks. Today you should just focus on your day to day routine. Either you are not in the much-needed speed or facing setbacks in implementing the best projects.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. As evening approaches, watching the latest flick with your love mate will be the only thing in your mind. You may even get a special gift from your loved one. A lovely cocktail will make the evening special. Today is a favourable day to invest your money in the stock markets. Your intuition will be strong regarding financial matters, but too much thinking about it can muddle up your mind. If you are confused about a project, seek help from your boss.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Fill your lover’s heart with passion and head with imagination. Romantic life will sizzle today and you and your partner may enjoy a pleasant time together. You have an intuitive way of going about your financial matters and today your sixth sense will be at its peak. However, you may find it difficult to decide whether to buy a new house or a new vehicle. Your imaginative mood may not go well with the serious people at the workplace.
