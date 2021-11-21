Astrological predictions for November 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You tend to be calculative. Though you may wish to spend money buying gifts for your loved one, you may end up being a miser. Today your approach towards money matters will be more pragmatic, which will help you achieve desired financial targets in a relatively shorter term. You will feel realistic today and tend to analyze everything from a practical point of view as you want to make some tangible gains. However, you also need to focus on work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service. You will discover your innate qualities and realize your potential. You will be able to speed on tasks and will complete the important projects on time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You shall be a bit careless about finances today. You may end up paying too much for something that you need to buy immediately. You should do proper market research before buying anything. Your hard work seems to go in vein today. You will try to influence people through your moral values. Channelize your energy in a right direction. Be careful of your colleagues who may try to tarnish your image.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You will remain stress-free today and enjoy peace of mind. Discussing the future with your spouse will be the best idea. You will be in the right frame of mind to perform well in the meetings. Your diligence and commitment to work shall reward you in future. You need to delegate work to people whom you can count on. You should not take all the load yourself as it might drain your energy.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart. Today is just right to direct your energies towards pointed action that can help to make more money in the future. Your creative spirit will demand freedom. Getting innovative is the right way to produce better results at work. You may not agree with your boss on some matters and may likely to go confrontational.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. On this day, luck will be in your favour with respect to money matters. Your approach towards expenses will help you. You will research well buying or selling anything. Luck is on your side today. You will be the champion in the mind of your boss. With a practical attitude, you will excel at your work. Your boss will be more than happy with you as you will finish all tasks on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It’s not a good day to target huge fiscal gains as stars are not in your favour. You may remain unenthusiastic at work as you may find yourself engaged in clearing pending tasks. You may feel you are bound to take responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Your sense of humour may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Your easy-going nature will smoothen the road to a blissful relationship. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted. If you spend money behind strengthening your personal or professional relations, it will be an ideal investment for the day. But you need to be alert while performing routine tasks. Doing meditation daily will keep you calm.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You are honest but you need to be responsive to your sentimental partner. Your loved one may demand you to be mature. You need to be realistic and practical enough to understand your partner’s needs. If you want to work on your finances, you need to review your balance sheet objectively; you will know where you have gone wrong and be able to rectify your mistakes. You will give and get appreciation from colleagues, boss or senior authorities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Today will prove to be a perfect day if you want to disclose a special feeling, secret or a long-desired plan. Your brain cells are active enough to grasp and learn. How about learning more regarding investment or speculation? Alternatively, you can invest money in some piano lessons or any art. A gainful day is waiting for you. Your mind will be lively and unusually inventive at the workplace. Your ideas and skills will fetch appreciation from your boss or senior authorities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Cosmic undercurrents reveal that issues will engross your domestic affairs. Sorting out issues with your lover can help you create a lasting relationship. You are advised against the purchase of electronic gadgets or things that have just been introduced in the market. Such investments will give you only short term joy and you must try to control your temptation. The day demands you to strike a perfect balance between your personal and professional needs.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Avoid being inflexible as you may end up hurting near and dear ones. Listen to your sweetheart as it may sort out some important issues. Remember, every investment has some return, tangible or intangible. The day finds you in an expressive mood. Plus, your confidence level will also be high. Your colleagues will listen to your instructions. The dexterity with which you will handle communications will make your routine tasks easier.