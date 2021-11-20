Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for November 20, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may find yourself in a precarious position today. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time. Happiness will come your way later today as you will get rewards in a tangible and intangible manner. Restlessness will reduce to a great extent and you will be able to focus better.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. It is the right time to cross those limits which were stopping you so far. Compromise on nothing. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Even though it is for your own benefit, you will spend the day safeguarding the sentiments of others. Not too uncharacteristic, but unusual nonetheless. For the most part of the day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. You should practice the right 'investment of energy'. This means you should work on things only if they are going to yield results.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. The workaholic Bull will have more on their plate than they can chew. They will be under so much work pressure that their otherwise robust shoulders may wilt under pressure. You are advised to take it easy and learn to say no. Also, this is just a temporary phase, and as long as you stay cool, nothing can defeat you. You will remain stress-free today and enjoy peace of mind. This will bring a smile to your face.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Children will ring in applauds and praises in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. You are advised to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day. You will be in good health and humour today. Your plans will work out well. You will be supported by luck. This is the best time to charge yourself by doing activities which you like the most.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people. Make the most of this positivity. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. Avoid exhaustive tasks and maintain energy levels. Remember, health is wealth. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are a visionary and today you work towards building a successful future. However, expecting an instant result would be unfair. You need to have the patience to bring in those dynamic changes in your life. Wait and watch, the patience would reap sweet fruits! Your sense of humour may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and take a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day! Work swiftly, and avoid stretching yourself beyond your limits. You will be very pragmatic in financial matters and will avoid all temptations to spend impulsively.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Good news for students! If you have been trying your luck for studies abroad, today is an opportune day. Also, get your priorities straight and see that you achieve them one by one, for only a well-planned move can take you a step closer to your ambition. Spruce up to spice up this motto will inspire you today. You are advised to refrain from trading in the stock market. It's a time when you may hone your skills.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Today is a day of communication and associations. A productive but draining day. It is a good day to inspect some properties. If you are happy in your current house, go for a new vehicle. Expect a hectic day at your office. You may waste the first half of the day troubleshooting. The evening will keep you on the toes by discussing some serious projects with your higher authorities.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you. Unlike your normal self, today your mind is likely to rule over your heart. Although you shall be fit and fine, you may feel mentally exhausted. Consequently, you may remain less focused on your work.
Loading...