Astrological predictions for November 19, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You may impress your loved one with your views and plans which may pave the way to a unanimous decision. Financial matters may need to be assessed carefully. However, there may be positive changes as may luck may favor you in the latter part of the day. A pleasant mood at the office may enhance the productivity of professionals who may impress their seniors with their hard work. It may be a beneficial day as you may engage in discussions regarding an increment in your salary.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Special treatment and support from your partner may make your love life more blissful. In money matters, you may begin the day worrying about past losses which may make it very difficult for you to divert your attention. Professionally your practical approach may aid you in performing well. You may successfully monitor the quarterly performance of your team. Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life may be your agenda.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. On the love front, things may move smoothly as you may please your beloved by having fun and enjoyable moments together. There may be favourable times in the early part of the day as you may see gains and positive changes on the financial front. At the office, colleagues may help you in acquiring gains through teamwork. However, you may need to be careful with your words and control your temper to make things work smoothly.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You will win your sweetheart being caring, nurturing and sensitive. It will eventually add harmony to your love life. Financial gains are indicated during the second half of the day. Business transactions will go off smoothly. If you are into freelancing, you will be able to invest your time very productively. Luck will support you in the second half. You are advised to be slow and steady during meetings. Your efficiency level will zoom today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Keeping a promise will be a good idea to bring yourself closer to your loved one. Speculative activities will fetch good profits today but play only for the short term. Long term speculative activities may not prove to be very gainful for you today. You will happily progress at the work front. You may even get an appreciation for the job well executed today. With the cosmos in your favour, success is bound to come your way easily.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Play the perfect host in the evening so as to surprise your guests. Eventually, it will boost your social recognition and prestige and will bring a smile on the face of your loved one. You need to remain positive that your luck will improve in the future, as you may be struggling now. Later today, things will start looking up and fortune will favour you. Just give a break to your restless energies today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You shall be preoccupied with matters related to inheritance, property, joint finances and upcoming expenses. You are advised not to think negatively and also to avoid worrying. You will regain your energy and feel more confident. You will enthusiastically meet people outside your organization via digital platforms. Don’t ignore the tasks you have prioritized. Social responsibilities are going to dominate your thoughts. You will be in a mood to intensify your networking on this memorable day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You need to change your daily routine in a manner that your time is managed more efficiently. Avoid social networking and focus your time on money-generating activities. The dexterity with which you handle meetings will help you win laurels at the workplace today. Opportunities to hobnob will make the social front a success. You will enjoy a sound professional relationship. Though the day will be hectic, and your schedule would be tight, you shall easily and confidently handle everything.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You will be at your adventurous best this evening. You are advised to be positive that things are going to work out in your favour on the financial front in the days ahead. In the second half of the day you will be less aggressive in spending money. With things going on at a smooth pace, you will enjoy this satisfying day. You will win your boss' appreciation by performing your tasks with efficiency.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. If you want your finances to stabilize or grow, you must become proactive about earning more money. You should be able to stay focused on financial matters all through the day. Technical glitches may get on your nerves. Put your logical abilities to use to solve all occupational problems. You will be professionally inclined towards technical matters. Even you may turn a techno entrepreneur to inspire the team at the boardroom.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today, you shall be preoccupied about other people’s progress, especially your own folks. Though it is a good thing to observe others, you are advised to also seek lessons from it. Today is not the right time to launch a new and bold venture as there are chances that the projects you start today may get delayed or may not bring good results. Spend the day interacting with trusted seniors or expert angel investors from your professional associations.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. On the romantic front, avoid getting angry with your partner; choose your words carefully. You are advised to choose the first half of the day for financial negotiations, as lady luck will not be very much in your favour in the second half of the day. Any materialistic issues like financial problems, house issues or gadget related difficulties will grab your attention but at the same time, you may remain attentive to your work.