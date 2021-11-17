Astrological predictions for November 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You will rediscover your lost union or someone special. A positive turning point like this may add to your happiness. It's a power-packed day for vitality and vigour will be at its best. However, you may not be satisfied with your current speed, progress, or accomplishment at work. You tend to be more creative than usual and want to bring more initiatives to excel in a fast-paced environment. In terms of health, you’re in for an average day.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You are likely to get into arguments today. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to the music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today. You may realise that it’s necessary to have stability and security at least in the case of finances. Health-wise, your day will be average.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are in a mood to build sizzling chemistry with your sweetheart. You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with them. Work-wise, you are likely to feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Discussion with superiors is on the cards. You are likely to inspire your teammates and people at the workplace.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Be ready to explore the complex mind of your soulmate. Being engaged in homemaking activities with your lover will boost your romantic relationship. The day is good for the investment of energy but not for investment in realty or even a vehicle. Try to remain associated with people in high positions as they may either give you good business. Creative or technical ideas may not get immediate attention or appreciation. Therefore, you will remain completely busy implementing the ideas.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Melodies from classic movies will make you nostalgic tonight. You are in a mood to play a short drama with your soul mate. Movie. music, dance, drama are likely to reign your heart this beautiful evening. The day indicates that you will be able to maintain your lifestyle with the help of money and there won’t be any compromise in the same. Your ideas will be used to fetch positive business results.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You are advised to avoid having a negative attitude towards your finances. Issues related to inheritance (property or money) may gradually start coming to the fore, just as joint finances. Your confidence levels may go down due to unresolved issues. Therefore, if you really want to start something new, you need to think twice before making the final decision. You will be patient and meet your colleagues. This will eventually build your confidence.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. It will prove to be a fabulous day in terms of your love life. You are likely to spend many precious moments with your beloved. You may also spend some more money to spruce up your public image. You are likely to experience a challenging period in the workplace. Due to misunderstanding, disagreement with someone is on the cards. Getting confrontational will not help you recover from this tense situation. You need to be aware of your action. The way of your worship will be very different.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. It's the same old rut today. People from the opposite gender, however, may bring you out of the routine and try to enliven your spirits. You may be rigid in matters of the heart. The day is good if you wish to apply for loans. However, you are advised to avoid taking big loans. This is not the best day to work on a new project or take new initiatives but surely a great day to complete pending tasks.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may get emotional support from your beloved as you spend some good times together. It may be the right moment to chill out and bask in romantic bliss. A strong desire to go on a leisure trip may not be enough as you may need to work out your fiances to avoid overspending. Possessing amazing creative energy may urge you to hone your professional skills. But make sure you shoulder responsibilities within your capacity lest you may have to regret when things don't fall in place.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Your beloved may worry about the future. However, you may indulge in a joint decision-making session to root out any differences in opinions. Make sure you stay open-minded while making wise purchases like buying a house or a vehicle. Careerwise learn to work on your daily activities and leave the handling of important meetings on your teammates. Confidence may aid in ensuring the smooth functioning of projects. As you emphasize quality over quantity you may be in no hurry to speed up with assignments.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Taking your beloved for granted may not just be the right way to go about things. Learn to express yourself. Singles may get an opportunity to meet the love of their life. Expenses may soar as there may be short-distance trips. You may not be in an enviable monetary position so think about enhancing cash inflows. Professionally it may be an ideal day for communication as you may interact with service providers. Get into a healthy discussion in case of dissatisfaction to clarify doubts and resolve matters.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. A time to relax and get cozy with your beloved. You may feel satisfied with the changes in your relationship. Take the help of an expert to sort out your monetary tangles. Emphasize on long term financial planning and execution. Emotional attachment to your work may help you to thoroughly enjoy the day. There may be steady progress in the workplace. Confidence may remain at an all-time high as you may enjoy some fun moments with your colleagues.