Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for November 16, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Your relationship might ask for adjustments. A forgiving attitude will be helpful in maintaining harmony. You may not be in a mood to make the relationship complicated. You will have to keep patience and help your sweetheart think openly and in a flexible manner. Small issues may drive you crazy at the workplace. More or less, you will be in a mood to sacrifice for others. Your mind will be at its creative best today.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You will be in a commanding position in terms of your love life. However, you don't seem to be taking advantage of it. Emotions will take hold of you today. You may not be yourself today, as you might opt for short-cuts in order to get work done. You seem to be shifting your focus from your prime responsibilities to minor activities. You may feel confident to finish pending tasks on time.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You will be desperately waiting for the evening to share your emotions with that special person. You are likely to be confused today if you follow your mind, so you are advised to just follow your intuition or your emotions, especially in financial matters on which you need to make quick decisions. The work you do in the office will satisfy you. Get your priorities sorted and work in the direction of your goal.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You may have a merry time with the one closest to your heart. The creativity you nurture today will help you express your love for your beloved in a truly dramatic way. Work-wise, rather than heeding your intellect, you should just follow your heart. Decisions taken instinctively today will have a positive impact on your finances. It is the perfect time for unconventional tasks. Your creative mind may not let you be practical.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. It will be a romantic evening with your beloved and it will give you the opportunity to face the most important meeting. You need to consult some financial experts if you are confused about how to handle your funds today. It may be that you need to take a few risks, but ensure that they are judicious risks. You will not give up in such a situation and may work hard to achieve the desired results.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. You will find it difficult to please your spouse. If you want to see your spouse happy, you need to fulfil at least some of his/her demands. Today is favourable if you are planning on expanding your horizons and turning towards the stock market. Avoid doing business with strangers, and if you are a professional, look around for better options. If you continue working in the direction of your goal, you will find a solution to each and every problem.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may wish to end this tiring but satisfactory day by spending a wonderful time with your beloved. You are advised not to waste money on upgrading your vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary. You will remain totally committed to your profession. You will be praised for all your moral qualities. Your work habit, ability to handle crises, compassionate nature, everything will be highly appreciated. Managing complexities will be heavy for you.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Your possessiveness in love is encouraged as long as it is liked by your sweetheart. Today is a good day to invest money keeping in mind the future security of your family, such as setting aside a good chunk of reserves for the higher education of your children. You may wish to implement new ideas in the workplace. This is the best opportunity to start off new projects as anything begun today will progress rapidly.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Your evening will be spent making your life partner happy. You will feel like buying a new house or a car, and you may go ahead as the planets are favouring you on the financial front. This is a good day for monetary matters. You need your space to achieve the best results. You hate interruption when you are concentrating on work. However, today, in the office, your mind may be occupied by domestic responsibilities you have to fulfill.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Your evening will be reserved for some serious talks with your companion about the level of commitment in your personal life. If any of your relatives need money, you are advised not to hesitate in lending it to them as the planets suggest that they will return it in time. Giving your completed project one last look will not be harmful. In fact, you may find some minor mistakes and rectify them. This may even help you in deciding future plans.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. It’s going to be one of the most memorable romantic nights. Adjustments will be the key to ensuring a happy love life. You are advised to have regard for the concerns of others, especially in matters of finances, and lend a helping hand whenever possible. This will help fetch you a lot of goodwill and blessings. You like things to go according to your plan. However, today you may have to compromise on a few things.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Pisces today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. On the relationship front, your partner will be very understanding and kind. You will be supportive and want to keep your beloved happy. A romantic relationship is on the cards. You need to capitalize on your vast talent in the financial arena. Try to understand the market and see where you can put your talent to the best use. You do possess the ability to earn more. Your attitude will undergo a change today.
