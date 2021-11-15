Astrological predictions for November 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Tough times on the love front may keep you worried. However, this is a temporary phase so you should not let it reign your mind. If there are any issues, feel free to talk to your beloved. You may find yourself distracted at work today. Pending tasks may be boring but your superiors will want you to finish them on time. Your expectations from your superiors may be too high and they may leave you disappointed.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. A sacrificing attitude will definitely help you in matters of love. It is a day with its share of good and bad things. You tend to be possessive in your relationship. At work, you may want to bring maximum results without any effort in the first half of the day. You will depend on your luck today. You will be in no mood to work hard and you may choose to be smart about it.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. A perfect time for love as you may enjoy a pleasurable outing with your loved one. A fun-filled evening may boost your relationship. Money transactions may be a cause of worry. Stop getting confused and listen to the advice of a well-wisher in work-related matters. Professionals may have low confidence levels. Indecisiveness may engulf you in the initial part of the day, Although, it may disappear in the second half as you may abide by your convictions and take proper decisions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Your sympathetic nature may attract your sweetheart as you may share some beautiful moments that may make your relationship stronger. There may be a feeling of security with each other. Luck may favour you monetarily as you may be able to grab some quick gains. It may be an auspicious period to enhance your finances. Professionally you may be brim with innovative ideas so make sure you don't get confused. Adapt to changes in the workplace and maintain cordial relations with your seniors.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. It may not be a good day for singles in love and romance. So refrain from making extra efforts to make a relationship work. However, married couples may develop some romantic ideas to rekindle their love. Finances may work as there may be gains from stock investments. An ancestral property may fetch a good price. At the workplace interactions with intellectuals may help you to learn a lot. Use your creativity to complete projects that may be half-done.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may take a break and plan a vacation with your family. Couples may explore new destinations to spend sensational pleasurable moments with their soulmate. In careers, it may be a time for celebration for those in partnership businesses. But make sure you do not sideline your partner while making important decisions. A busy day on the domestic front. However, there may be no disruptions in your professional life. Turn a good listener for the day as you may have to agree with others' viewpoints.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. A romantic nature may help you and your partner grow closer to each other. This may be an exciting phase as you may share some sweet moments. In finance, some imbalance may disturb you. Therefore make sure you plan your priorities and spend accordingly. On the professional front, there may be excellent opportunities coming up your way which may help you to discover new skills. You may brim with great enthusiasm to put your true potential at work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. In the love life, you may get a little possessive. Control your emotions and exercise patience to keep your partner happy in the relationship. Financially there may be massive returns for those who may not have been into stock market trading. Careerwise new projects may rapidly move towards completion. You may get support from internal and external sources. Concentrate on your work and maintain quality and perfection to attain success as stars may favor you for the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Love and romance may get exciting as you may make efforts to keep your partner pleased. Exploring exciting venues and candlelight dinners may enliven your relationship. The day may be auspicious to buy a new property as well as luxurious vehicles to enhance social status. At the workplace, you may be interested in shouldering your responsibilities. Nonetheless, there may be some distractions that may hinder you from your success path. So, just try to remain focused on your goals.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Emotional support from friends and loved ones may be indicted for the day. Make sure you don't miss an opportunity to enjoy a wonderfully romantic atmosphere to ignite your passion. On the financial front, there may be no chances to enhance your monetary status. It may be a testing time in terms of career as well as two contradictory thoughts may put you in a perplexed state. However, you may be able to get over this condition in the latter part of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. There may be emotional stability and understanding with your beloved. Your passionate connection may remain blissful. Some struggles may be foreseen on the financial front. Despite earnings, you may not be able to cater to the needs of your family. Make sure you save sufficient reserves for hard times. Professionally you may be able to give your best in whatever you undertake though easy or difficult. But staying in close contact with colleagues may be of utmost importance.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. An emotional attachment with your partner may help you to strike the balance between your personal and professional life. Your highly romantic and imaginative side may assist you in your expressions. It may be the best time to earn goodwill by helping friends in financial matters. But make sure people do not take you for a ride. Professionally you may get innovative ideas but confusion may refrain you from putting them into practice. However, the dilemma may be resolved shortly.