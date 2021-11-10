Astrological predictions for November 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may put aside the matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign your mind. However, your partner may give you support that may make you feel relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same, you may need to keep in mind where space does not guarantee success, it's patience that does it all!

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. A challenging time may be foreseen for love and relationship. A casual approach may turn your partner off. You may need to put more efforts to keep harmony in the relationship. Fortune may favor you today as finances may be in excellent shape. You may over any monetary crisis during this time. In professional matters you may need to remain alert while exchanging emails as there may be chances of a blunder. Take time but maintain perfection to avoid work hassles.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. A rather gloomy day is in store for you. Today you are not going to remain happy with your financial standing. You will keep worrying and wondering about where your finances are going to come from. Work on the things that need to get finished today but don't expect them to be completed today itself. You should not be in a hurry and ensure that you don't cross deadlines since professional matters demand perfection today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. For those who are unmarried and in love, it's time to tie the knot. The day is average for financial matters. Moderate financial gains are foreseen but not great. You should be concerned about your pending tasks today. Therefore, if you really want to be on the safer side, try to avoid leading the way today. Let others take the lead and handle important tasks. Stars will support you in your professional area.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. There will be a practical aspect added to your basic nature. You will be thinking more loudly about things and people in general. You may be driven by emotions and may want to give charity to others. Take precautions as the workplace seems to bother you today. It's time to display your power, if you are the boss. If you are an employee, it's a tough time as you will have to agree with your employer.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You should avoid being calculative about your relationship. You should not be upset if things don’t go your way. Older the investment is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary positions are in the mood to offer you gains through such activities today. Your talents will also help you encash good money. This is the best day to plan activities for the coming month. You will consider all aspects of work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You may want all the attention of your companion. You will want to be the centre of attraction wherever you go. Old financial investments are not going to appreciate so you should wait for a few more days. You may feel homesick in the office today. Therefore, you may have a least bothered attitude about work. If you maintain integrity and harmony with your colleagues, you will see nobody will complain about you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Professional and personal life seem smooth sailing today. You have to be satisfied with a casual yet less demanding relationship. Good news is that you may be stress-free with your beloved. Make sure that you don’t bring any problem to love life. Your attempts to keep your family members happy will add to happiness in your life however it is not going to pour in money in your account. Your earning will be the ‘goodwill’ that you gather today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. In terms of your love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem as your intention is good. It’s going to be a day of financial success. Your efforts that have gone in anything productive, will not go in vain and will give you adequate returns. There will be a strong urge to earn more. You need to be very watchful at your verbal communication today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Along with a progressing professional front, domestic life too is doing quite well. You may be in a good sense of humour while you are with family and beloved. Your communication will remain sweet with your near and dear ones. Your ability to plan and organize things will be very good. Your managerial abilities will be at a height. This is why you will be able to manage your money well. This is a nice day to display your power.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. This may be the time to learn from your past mistakes as you may feel pressured in your love relationship. A change in your mindset may help to maintain harmony in the union. Some financial issues may crop for the day. It may get difficult for you to cut down on your expenses though you may take money matters seriously. Professionally your problems may seem to be insignificant for others. Control your temper and try your best to sort out personal issues with a cool mind.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. A healthy conversation with your partner is on the cards. You can expect your performance to be appreciated financially. If you are in business, this is a good time to improve networking. Friends and colleagues will appreciate you and there will also be some gain. You are likely to come in contact with people, an association with whom will prove to be beneficial in future. Your team members are ready to support you.