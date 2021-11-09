Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for November 9, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Your enthusiasm will stir a sweet rhythm in your beloved. You will feel you are made for your loved one and be in a good mood. Your luck will help you keep a pace-setting relationship. Today is a good day for you on the financial front. If you have some projects in mind and are looking for someone who can finance it, you will be in luck and find just the right person.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may feel bored in the relationship even though you want to ensure a rocking romantic life. You have to plan for something new and exciting to keep your romance alive. You may be in the mood to waltz with your beloved. Today there may be some people who will try to disrupt your financial plans, but it would be wise not to get affected by such destructive criticism and go ahead and do just as you please.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. You might play the role of a 'philosopher' today as you might solve the problems of other people and guide them on the right track. You shall maintain a fine balance and will not get disturbed as planetary positions are gradually improving. Overall, today is going to be just okay on the financial front.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as a few things happen only in due time. You will surely enjoy it when a good time will come to you. It seems that it is not that good a day for you from the health point of view either. The planetary transits are hard for you today. Your resistance against odds will be very low. Thus, take care in this regard. Dealing with your financial problems all alone will be a very challenging task today. You will go the extra mile to get desired dividends.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Today you may play the role of a love guru where you would like to ignite passion in your mate differently. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and express your love in a creative manner and the results will be encouraging. You may also feel very energetic today. No complications regarding health are foreseen. You should do exercise to remain healthy. During two contrasting halves on the financial front today, the first half of the day will favour you, while in the second half there will hardly be any planetary support coming your way.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may spend quality time with your beloved. It may be a good period as you are likely to balance your personal and professional efficiently. There may be expenses on the domestic front as you may have the desire to decorate or redecorate your home. The day indicates the purchase of a new house or vehicle. Although, you may need to work on your budget for the day. Professionally you may get delayed solutions to your problems. Managing complex situations is likely to get difficult.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. You should not let the disagreement come to your mind. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. You will be in good health. Enthusiasm will flow the whole day. On the whole, you will remain enthusiastic the entire day in terms of your health. You need to take things lightly, as you are not going to run out of money anytime soon. Just relax and have confidence in yourself. The trick is in keeping your expectations low.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. The day may demand you to be careful not only while handling matters related to the heart but also work-related issues. Joint financial planning for the future with your beloved may be foreseen. Money transactions may run smoothly as you may successfully be able to meet your financial targets. There may be cash inflows from various sources. Professionally it may get difficult to maintain a smooth relationship with peers. Avoid rash behaviour with colleagues and learn to get practical.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. It may be a cheerful and charming day for love and relationships. You may express love for your beloved. There may be thrilling and exciting moments with your loved one. Your extravagant and spendthrift nature may be active today. You may not be able to resist buying things of your choice. Confidence may be clearly reflected in your behaviour and actions at the workplace. A positive approach may help you to take up challenging tasks and finish them off in time.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You are likely to re-discover your soul after meeting your beloved. It may be a day to establish a karmic connection with your partner. On the financial front expenses may soar as there may be rising medical bills as well as expenditure on long-distance trips. An ideal time for investments. At the workplace, your ideas or suggestions may lack practical depth and sound more philosophical which may make them futile and not worth implementation.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. A cheerful mood may make your day. You may plan a long drive with your beloved which may enhance love and warmth in the relationship. You may get engulfed in thoughts related to your finances. However, over-contemplation may not help you much for the day. A profit-making day in professional matters. There may be gains from various sources. You may remain decisive and maintain professional harmony which may help you to adhere to your set goals.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You may be at peace as a discussion with your beloved regarding future plans may help you a great deal. Spending quality moments may bring you closer to each other. An auspicious day to think about a career or job change to enhance your financial conditions. At the workplace, you may emphasize long-term plans. A practical nature may work in your favour as you are likely to undertake projects that may fetch positive results at the end of the day.
