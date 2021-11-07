Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for November 7, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will be indecisive today, which is not usually the case with you. This could lead you to indulge in speculation, which is not so bad unless you risk all your money in it. Besides, when it comes to matters of the heart, you must exercise a great deal of caution. However, things may settle down by the evening. If you have invested money jointly with someone, you will see your money growing.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Personal fulfilment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Merriment is on the cards. The day promises complete satisfaction on the personal and professional front.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Try to cut down on luxuries and control your buying impulses. Your love for electronic gadgets and communication instruments can burn a hole in your pocket. Unfortunately, you will struggle to finish work on time. When you think that you've finished your day's quota, more work will pile up. Planning and scheduling the tasks will help achieve your target or deadline. You have to use logic when things don’t happen.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Love will dominate your thought process the entire day. Your heart will melt in the encouragement received from your sweetheart. This is a good day on the financial front. You seem to be confident in the office and therefore you will be raring to prove yourself. It's a lucky day for the researchers. You are likely to remain patient and carefully make the decisions. You will make sure that things will be done effectively.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. The difference of opinions may block your relationship. You should be a good listener when you are with your sweetheart since this is the only way to avoid arguments. Learning from your mistakes may re-open the door to a smooth relationship. The inflow of finances is going to be rather sluggish today. You would do well to keep a tab on your expenses, and not spend on anything, or your saving reserves will get depleted.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You may be over-demanding today. Arguments with your beloved are on the cards. So stay cautious. It’s better to try to be humble to keep your partner happy. You shall pay a lot of attention to financial matters as your funds may be running low. Your colleagues are likely to seek you out today. They may wish to hear your expert opinion on matters. You will be more than glad to help them. Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You may be in a playful mood. However, you need to control your expenses today. Cosmic configurations are such that you will find it difficult to control expenses. You believe in balancing all disciplines of life, but today you may disturb this balance by saying something wrong in the office. Your professionalism may be in question. Ensure that there is no dispute between you and your superiors. Be prepared to do multiple tasks on this very hectic day at work.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Changing your approach towards life will reveal the real you. Try to solve the problems you are facing in love. You may take the help of your near and dear ones. Managing emotional complexity will be a challenge. You need to avoid criticizing your soulmate. You shall be in your original mood for money matters today. You feel it is important to build your financial profile because it is what makes you consider yourself to be successful.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Things on the financial front look bleak, and this is all because of your extravagant nature. You shall spend money like water. If you don't control it, you will soon be in troubled waters. You wish to complete a certain project today itself, but it doesn't seem to happen. Some adverse circumstances may come your way. However, you should not give up. Stick to your objectives, things will be fine in a few days.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may be in a mood to present your ideas and opinions in a firm manner. You need to be a little careful of your words. Make sure your words do not sound too practical. You need to handle the matter a bit diplomatically. Today you are likely to have some financial gains. This is going to make you feel enthused to work harder in the desired direction. If you are in a job, you might want to work more.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Relationship wise, it may not be a great day. You may have trouble dealing with your emotions. Managing emotional stress will be a challenge. However, today you are going to do very well in your field of work, which will be directly linked to your financial progress too. You will strike to work harder at your job. Today, you should think pros and cons of the matter and avoid taking an impulsive decision.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Stability will be the main concern today. You may feel a bit insecure about your beloved. You may expect a lot but are not getting loyalty from your partner. Building better relationships with those around you will help you move ahead. Today you are going to rock, as luck is completely in your favour. You will be able to make good money today. If you have invested in the stock market, you are going to earn well.
