Astrological predictions for November 6, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Things may settle down by the evening and you can expect a romantic evening with your sweetheart. If you have invested money jointly with someone (with a life partner or business partner), you will see your money growing. Alternatively, it's an ideal day to invest money jointly with someone else. You may remain dissatisfied with some professional action and will turn impatient. Arguments with your superiors are on the cards till afternoon.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Personal fulfilment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Today you are going to be your best friend and you will be your worst enemy when it comes to money. The day promises complete satisfaction on the professional front. The skill with which you handle responsibilities at the office will be appreciated.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Your full attention will be on work and you will tend to neglect your love life in the process. Good time management will be important to keep your relationship going smoothly. So, you are advised to clear up important issues and maintain a harmonious relationship. You are advised to restrict your expenses on comforts, as well as the tendency to buy things on impulse. Your love for gadgets can burn a big hole in your pocket.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. For those in a relationship, a blissful time lies ahead. This is also a promising time for those who are looking for a long-term commitment. You are likely to spend large sums of money on a member of the opposite gender from whom you have been getting good vibes. Your mind seems to be caught up between emotions and practicality today. With good support from the technical staff and colleagues in general, you will handle your prime responsibilities well.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may not find the rhythm in the relationship. Your partner may want you to be accountable for the home affairs whereas you are not likely to be happy with domestic responsibilities. Therefore, you should avoid conflicts on trivial issues that sour your relationship. Business plans shouldn’t be executed as planetary positions are unfavourable but at least you can work on ideas. This is the best day to work on property deals, as stars are in your favour for the same.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will have a clear idea about loopholes that you have in your financial handling. As a result to which, your financial management will improve to a greater extent. You should be able to earn good money today. Overall, a good day is on the cards. The eagerness with which you will work today will help you finish your tasks quickly. You may learn a few trade secrets today. A hassle-free office will lead to an enjoyable evening at home.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Today, you will look more charming in the eyes of your sweetheart. Hence, you should ignore the minor faults of your beloved so as to ensure greater harmony and peace. Your hard-earned money will be coming back to you in a few days when planetary transits improve. For now, you will have to deal with difficult situations. Important meetings are on the cards and your seniors may want you to be at the forefront.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Shopping with your partner is on the cards. Today you are going to operate exactly as per your basic nature when it comes to financial matters. Your financial decisions today will be based more on instincts, rather than any logical derivations. You are likely to grow slowly but steadily on the work front with your sheer determination and discipline. You seem to take responsibility and pour all energies to achieve most of the tasks skillfully.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Your efforts to sort out issues on the love front will go in vain as your partner may not be in a mood to listen. You should have patience and wait for the right time to express your love. Since the day is not looking good for your money matters, you shouldn’t try to push yourself hard to invest money in anything. It won’t work for you. You may give written suggestions to your higher authorities to improve the workplace situation.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Your sweetheart will be in a romantic mood and the day may turn out to be a perfect one as far as romance is concerned. You are likely to bring rhythm in life and want to make sure that your relationship goes smoothly. You need to maintain consistency in relations – only then will they remain financially or otherwise gainful to you. This would be a good lesson to be learned today as regards finances.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You may plan to take some time out with your sweetheart. Family issues will also need your attention. 'More work means more money' - this mantra will work in your favour as stars are showering their blessings on you today. Stars seem to be in favour of influencing your finances positively. The day is all about how well you can manage stress. Career-related matters will be the topmost priority to you.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Accumulation of money and saving both will be of utmost importance, thus, you will have a strong drive for finances today. This factor will surely work in your favour and will add conviction in business or work. You are likely to be in a mood to speculate with an intention to earn fast cash. You will reap good rewards for your hard work. You may get appreciation from your colleagues and your honesty will pay off in the long run.
