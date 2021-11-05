Astrological predictions for November 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo them all over again. Having trust in your partner would be the key to strengthening the bond. You may remain confused about what to prioritise. Though you work hard, you ought to take care of your health as well. The day is good for investing in making new friends but not for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks; so maintain a fine distance from such things.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may have a tendency to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. Today, you may be too exhausted due to workload and pressure. There is likely to be a big change in your spending perspective. You will now be more careful and judicious when it comes to spending money on day to day affairs. The technical workload will be tremendous today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You will realise that good Karma always pays back in tangible or intangible forms. If you have invested in a house, office or any other property in the past, it is the best day to get a good deal. You may behave logically in every sphere in life today. You do have the opportunities to deal with important tasks, but ensure that over-thinking doesn't spoil your work. You will be able to coordinate well. Focus on the practicalities of the matter.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your personal life seems fairly smooth and hassle-free. Your beloved may appreciate your concerns for him or her. You seem to be responsible for your domestic activities. You will want to sit at home and chit-chat with family members. You are likely to give serious thought to matters related to your career as well. If someone guides you or advises you at the workplace, you may take it in the wrong spirit.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. On the personal front, you may wish to do something radically different or unusual just for a change in life. You may have some intellectual and logical discussions with your beloved. Make sure you don’t forget the romantic element to stimulate your soulmate. You don’t prefer to buy mediocre things, you don’t prefer to live a mediocre life either. Whatever it takes to build or maintain a high status, you will do it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Pleasing your partner through appreciation may melt your partner's heart. You may be complimented for your creativity. Refrain from fault-finding as it may only lead to disagreements or regrets. In financial matters, you are a lone ranger and should, therefore, operate independently. However, the day may favor you monetarily especially if you wish to earn from overseas deals. Criticism may tarnish your image at the workplace. Therefore, retain your reputation by uttering every word with extra caution.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Today you shall realise that money spent on your image always pays off because people look at you differently and half your job of impressing them gets accomplished on the spot. The day will be a fruitful one. You might address a group and love to remain precise and to the point. Your professional attitude will attract your superiors and you may have to take more responsibilities. You will be in great enthusiasm today. This will boost your morale.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You need to avoid complex situations whenever possible. It’s best to guide your loved one rather than simply finding faults in his/her attitude. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not to worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making an important choice. It’s better not to be too judgemental and cross anyone's path.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Love life may move smoothly as you may realize the importance of adjustments in a relationship. It is sensible to just give up in crucial times to let peace prevail. If you are in business, gains may increase due to various reasons including public relationship skills. In short, finances may be good for the day. At work expansion for activities may be on your mind. It may be a good day to support the initiation of teamwork or group activities with major activities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Today, you may be in a mood to share work-related concerns with your loved one. Those who are in business will find new avenues opening up. You will begin the day all charged up. Your approach towards work may change. Understanding the importance of team spirit may help you get the best results. There will be more focus on maintaining quality of services or products. This phase is right to take a giant leap forward.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Matters of the heart will turn sweet at the end of the day. You will be satisfied in the way your relationship is going. People living at distant places or business done with companies/people at distant places would surely be good for you because it will help you have more and more financial gains. Your intelligence may play a major role and you will receive due appreciation for the same.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Pending activities at the office are likely to keep you bothered. With a little more effort and with some help, you will be able to find a way to sort out things. Your love life is likely to be peaceful. You will also be inclined to partake in domestic activities much to the appreciation of your beloved. You will be a bit sad with your financial strength today but this is a passing phase. You should not be disappointed.