Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Astrological predictions for November 4, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn't always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact. Today's the right time to go out and do things that will make you proud later. You seem to have invested a lot of energy at the workplace. Today, you might need more energy to accomplish your work. Today, on Diwali, you should worship Goddess Mahalakshmi with your family members. This way you will procure the divine grace of the Goddess. Offer red colour flowers to the Mother Goddess. Besides, offer to Goddess her favourite kheer (rice pudding). Remedy - Recite the Shree Beej Mantra during Mahalakshmi pujan.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. A hectic day at work may motivate you to attend recreational activities. Today you will be more logical in your approach towards life. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, offer white sweets and panchamrit to Goddess Lakshmi. If you celebrate the festival along with your family members, then Goddess Lakshmi will always be pleased with you. During this time, you can also offer white sweets in the Lord Vishnu temple. Give five kinds of fruits to the poor and the needy. Remedy - Chant the mantra ॐ महालक्ष्म्यै नम: (Aum Mahalakshmaye Namah) during puja.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You may be very considerate and may treat your beloved in the best possible way today. You can expect lots of love and affection in return. Today, you are supposed to rely more on your luck factor. Whatever good you have done to others in the past will be reciprocated now. You may even be inspired by someone today. In tricky situations, it would help not to jump to conclusions. Today, you should do Diwali puja during a stable time frame. Thus, Goddess Lakshmi will bestow you with her divine grace. You will be able to convey your inner thoughts to God. Remedy - During Mahalakshmi worship, you can cover Goddess Lakshmi with a green chunri. Offer five fruits for sure. Along with Goddess Mahalakshmi, also chant Lord Vishnu’s maha-mantra.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. In matters of the heart, you will be on the same page as your beloved. You are likely to take responsibility and learn how to be a better partner. Today, you may not indulge in a lot of activities to earn money. You may not be in a mood to deal with routine work. You may feel that running after money is a waste of energy. Instead, you would want to spend quality time with your family. You will feel especially enthusiastic during Diwali. You will enjoy the festival along with your family members and friends. You may get some special gifts during this phase. You may also offer a gift to someone and feel pleased about it. Remedy - After Mahalakshmi puja, offer sweets and fruits to the poor children. Do Shri Sukt path.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. A sweet conversation will be able to help you bond well with your sweetheart. You may even receive a good compliment. If you still remain single, it’s time to take this opportunity to boost your relationship. It is going to be a mixed day for money matters. You may work on various calculations to do something about money matters but you won’t be able to find a sensible solution. However, your logical and analytical abilities may help you today. Today, you may want to do something new on Diwali. In the evening, you will get the special company of your family members. You will spend time on social media, communicating with your friends and family members. You will feel good communicating with your relatives. Remedy - Offer arghya to Lord Sun on the morning of Diwali. Offer a lotus flower in a Goddess Lakshmi temple.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. It’s a good time for singles to fall in love. Your amiable nature may help you. It will be fascinating and full of sweet conversations. You will be very happy with the decisions that you have taken in the past. Financial decisions taken today will also work in your favour. You will be more than happy to expand your work/business. You will voice your opinions about various matters very clearly and put them across logically. On the occasion of Diwali, you may meet one of your dear persons. You may also initiate a new relationship. Today, you will feel very enthusiastic about your children. In the evening, you may feel somewhat lazy. You should worship the Goddess with your family members. Remedy - Put sugarcane (ganna) as prasad during Mahalakshmi puja.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. It may be the best time for love birds to add more charm and experience a new romance in their love life. Committed couples may strengthen their relationship. Understanding, stability, and loyalty may be the basis of your relationship. Spending money on self-grooming may enhance your confidence. Besides, no major expenses may be indicated for the day. It may be an auspicious day to take up new projects or assignments. You may be appreciated for your ability to maintain equilibrium at work. Today, on Diwali, you may make some special gains. You may gain wealth from your elders in the form of their blessings. In the evening, you will be busy meeting your friends. Remedy - During Mahalakshmi pujan offer kheer (rice pudding) made with gud (jaggery) to the Goddess. You can even offer sweets made of khoya to the Goddess.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. A testing time for love relationships. You can't escape from responsibilities unless you sacrifice your love. The situation may keep you on your toes to maintain harmonious relations with your beloved. A temporary bad phase in finances may upset you. Although, things are likely to fall back in place once difficult planetary transit gets over. Efforts to keep things balanced at the workplace may go in vain. Make sure you stay careful in handling personal and professional matters with fragility. Today, you may go out to visit a temple or any other pilgrim centre. You may also stay connected with any social programme. You will celebrate Diwali with your family members and friends in the evening. Remedy - During Mahalakshmi pujan, reciting Lakshmi sukt will be beneficial to you.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You remain truly honest when it comes to matters of the heart. However, you may fall prey to someone you love. You need to take precautions in the relationship, as your partner may try to clutch you emotionally. Whereas, the more friendly relations you have with people in the market, the greater the benefits would be. Today, you will be able to earn well through inherited property or art. You may wish to make the office atmosphere more friendly and placid. Today, on the occasion of Diwali, you will give more attention to the looks of your home. You may also buy some stuff for your home from the market. Remedy - During Mahalakshmi pujan, consecrate the idol of Goddess Mahalakshmi with milk with saffron (Kesar) added to it. Recite the Shri Beej Mantra during the puja.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Today, you are not going to look back at the past. Whatever you have gained or lost is history. You will just be focusing on the future. There will be a lot of scope for improving your financial situations. You are also likely to be pretty busy at work today. You are in a mood to seize opportunities. People's interactions are also likely to play an important role. The day is auspicious for attending important meetings and media conferences. You may buy some new jewellery this Diwali. You may feel somewhat tired today. You will do most of your work, slowly & gradually, which may cause conflicts with someone. Avoid this scenario. Remedy - Distribute blankets and sweets to the poor & the needy before sunset. Light diyas with mustard oil during Diwali puja.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You will see to it that whatever you do now, gets appreciated over the years. As today your luck is in favour, you will not at all be averse to taking big or small financial risks. You will depend a bit too much on your luck today. Instead of putting in extra effort at a task, you may deal with it peacefully and steadily. You may think of changing your working style for better output. You will help somebody today, so you will be busy. At the same time, you will feel happy on receiving gifts along with delicious food. Remedy - Before the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, offer fruits as a charity in any Vishnu-Lakshmi temple. You can also give clothes to the poor children.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. While the day is boring and sluggish on the professional front, you may want to bring some exciting chapters in your romance. If someone is trying to borrow money from you, think twice before giving because your kindness may be taken for granted. This is not the time to invest money in anything. Work-wise, you may struggle to find ways to complete the tasks faster and to lessen the heavy impact of errors. Today, on the occasion of Diwali, you may prefer to spend time with your friends. You may meet a new person today, who will be beneficial to you for a long time. Remedy - Offer sweets made of saffron (Kesar) to the Goddess.
Loading...