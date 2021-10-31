Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for October 31, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, you will go out of your comfort zone to impress your beloved. It will not only bring confidence in you but also boost the relationship. The planets today seem to be favourable on the financial front, and you may safely take major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative transactions. Your spontaneous nature will boost your creative energy. Your laid back approach, however, will slow things down.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You are advised to adjust and co-operate with your soulmate to avoid strains in your relationship. You cannot hold the arms of your sweetheart and feel the magic all around your partner suddenly. You should work on ways to build trust and sympathy. You need to save as much money in order to secure your future. Also, it would help to shun silly concerns and enjoy quality time with your near and dear ones.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You are advised against taking any important decisions regarding a new business or if trying to get a new job change to earn some extra money, as the planets are not auspicious. You will stay busy communicating with your superiors today. However, be careful in what you say or write as you are prone to be misunderstood by your superiors. You have to be very clear and sure about the logic. After all, your senior authorities will judge your practical matters.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will spend quality time with your partner. Time spent with the family sounds rejuvenating. Cooking, decorating or watching a good movie with your sweetheart will be your top priority. You shall financially benefit from family members as well. Your past investments are likely to fetch you good dividends. You will be happy with what you have, and will keep desires in control. Overall, your day at work will also be quite decent.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Shopping is on your mind today and you are in a mood to spruce up in order to catch the immediate attention of your sweetheart. You may also tend to spend your money on improving your image. Try to control the desire to spend money on unnecessary creature comforts, and try to set aside some money for emergencies. In terms of work, you will be highly creative and motivated. Therefore, use your skills effectively.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You are requested to avoid being overly possessive about your partner as this may lead to disagreements. You cannot impose burdens on your partner. Be ready to listen to whatever he/she needs. You may burn a hole in your pocket, and it may take a long time to make up. Though your intention would be to stick to your budget, you will end up overspending. Also, hard work pays, but at times the payment may get delayed.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Today is a favourable day on the financial front for you. You would be able to generate good income from various quarters. Projects undertaken for the government will be beneficial. The strong support from your seniors and your enthusiasm will boost your progress at the workplace. No delay is foreseen on the cards and things will get properly planned and managed. The overall positive atmosphere in the workplace will boost your morale and it will be long lasting.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Today you will enjoy very good health and mood. You will be able to prove your abilities at the workplace. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good. Your enthusiasm will be very high and you will not be disappointed by the problem. This is an ideal time for jumping from job to business to earn more money. Alternatively, it is an ideal day to switch to a better paying job.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You want to get faster responses from your loved one but it may not happen in real life. You need to be practical. Therefore, keep patience and control and avoid giving false hopes to your partner. Today you will be fortunate in case of financial matters, and therefore you will be willing to push your luck. You will not be averse to taking risks and will also wish to pump money into business.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You need to spend more time with your beloved as it will help you get your focus back. Discussing some interesting topics or engaging in creative activities will entice your beloved to get closer to you and spend a wonderful night. Today looks like an average day on the financial front, so you must shun taking any major risks. But if you still do so, you are likely to suffer major financial losses.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Spending quality time with your partner may be indicated for the day. Make sure you indulge in enjoyment rather than impose your views on them. Good music and books may enliven your evening. It may not be a good day for speculative investments. Learn to get patient till stars turn favorable for you. On the professional front allow seniors to take charge of work. Avoid confrontations with colleagues and maintain your cool by establishing good relations with everybody.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Ignoring your partner may cause strong repercussions as your beloved may doubt your motives and reactions. Avoid quarrels to strengthen your love bond. On the financial front, you may get rational. It may prove useful as you may take monetary decisions with your head and not heart! On the professional front, you may remain grounded and focused. You are likely to fix all your problems, however, you may need to finish your pending tasks before given deadlines.
