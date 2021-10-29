Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for October 29, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You are in a position to affect other peoples' lives. Since you are very compassionate and caring, people will look up to you whether as a peer or a superior. Make good use of this excess energy to solve prickly issues. You are being urged to take up large-scale projects. You will meet a happy-go-lucky person today. Since you're in a good mood, you would want to socialise with a group or a club.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Be prepared for taking instant decisions and acting promptly on them. Today you are likely to meet several such situations. You have the acumen and experience to deal with such contingencies. You will have no trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. Divert your energy in the right direction and prudently spend your time. Do some creative tasks to make the most of today. You shall be thinking more about money matters today.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Emotional and material security will hold equal importance today. In academics, you will be able to solve whatever problems you set your mind on. There’s no magic formula other than keeping in constant touch with your beloved. Today, you may be thinking more about your long term financial standing. You may be a bit serious about money matters but probably won’t be able to find a suitable way to boost your finances.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You will tackle with ease, even the most confounding challenges today. You may be the scapegoat, though. Beware, or this may shake you and lower your self-confidence. Try to shake off your weaknesses, and you should see yourself obtaining energy and positivity. You don’t need to be demoralised in personal life. Get ready to be treated royally by your beloved. Your sense of humour will play an important role to keep the relationship alive.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You are advised to be more attentive to your work today. You will try to do the best work possible by putting in your maximum efforts. However, the results might turn out to be lower than your expectations. You need to be wary of excessive expenses or financial loss today. Minor conflicts may create a discord and may spoil the harmony in your love life. Hence, avoid creating unnecessary distance between you and your sweetheart.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Meticulous as you are, hopefully, you won't grudge the extra quota of domestic responsibilities that comes your way today. However, then, since the work is in a more than satisfactory state, some added issues on the home front won't hurt either. Cordial relationships with colleagues as well as your loved one should add to your happiness quotient. Make the most of this opportune day by channelising your thoughts and actions in the right direction.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You will spend time with your family members by putting them above other commitments. The health of a close relative may be a cause of concern for you today. Couples may face rough weather on the love front. You need to find a happy medium. Your pleasant interaction with a loved one will rejuvenate your relationship. Sacrifice and commitment will play key roles to strengthen your relationship. Health-wise, a great day is in store for you.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. A cloud of emotions surrounds you today, and you would like to spend the entire day in introspection and self-analysis. You will try to raise your bar at a professional level. Your farsightedness and capability to understand human psychology promises a leader in you. A balanced day in professional and personal life will give you the much-needed peace of mind and this will be reflected in your overall productivity. Colleagues and bosses will appreciate your ideas today.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Be set to capture the flag and sing the victory song in whatever task you take up today. Your subordinates will be the ones needing your support and motivation. You need to give top priority to your health today. Those who are suffering from some chronic health issues must especially remain cautious. Avoid overtaxing your mind and do not over-strain your muscles, else you may fall ill. You will be waiting for some good news regarding money matters.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may get emotional with your partner and renew your vows of commitment and love. Loyalty and trust may lead to a happy and satisfying relationship. The stars may not spell an auspicious day for finances as income is unlikely to receive a boost. However, it may be favorable to expand your business circle so that it can be handy in the future. At work, time may get a little stressful as emotions may coerce you to act aggressively and lose temper.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Today, you will experience the harmonious balance between logic and emotion. You will consequently know how to mix business with pleasure. Money wise, you are content, but trivial issues may bother you today. Misunderstandings are foreseen due to a certain course of action. The day is in your favour if you are willing to start providing services to some organization. You may be paid well for your services. Your productivity will multiply today, courtesy your swift action formula.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You will communicate with your friends or relatives living abroad today. There is a chance that these communications could translate directly into a substantial gain for you. You will find yourself in the mood for socialising. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening. Financially, this is going to be a good day. You will be able to spend good money on yourself and also on others.
