Astrological predictions for October 28, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You may get all nostalgic and wistful today. You will go out of your way to improve your relationships. To you, your commitment is an investment for the future. The result is life-long loving bonds. You are likely to get exhausted while doing your routine tasks today. Do not hesitate - seek assistance if need be. You might have to spend on the health of elderly members of your family. Chances of very high range expenses are very less though.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You are likely to take a day off from your work and immerse yourself in domestic activities. A lot of time will be spent blissfully with your family folk, chatting away or doing this and that. The idea of getting your interiors redone and giving your house a new look will surely occur to you. You will be able to accomplish your tasks only if you are in a balanced state of mind.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. On your desk, the pile of files may be high today. But, you shall be in a mood to relax and take things lightly. Whatever you are likely to gain today may not give you very long term financial pleasure or stability. Avoid handling a project involving technical issues today, because your current astral configuration may prevent you from making a headway.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. When the going gets tough, it's better to go with the flow. However, you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it's better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Luck is in your favour tonight. Avoid reacting to adverse circumstances, just take it easy and move ahead.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. Material investments will give you temporal joy only. Instead, it will be good to invest money in spiritual development. This is not the right day to launch a bold new venture.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today. With your energy levels rising today, you are advised to utilise your time and energy for doing physically and mentally challenging tasks. After working hard throughout the day, you should enjoy the evening with your near and dear ones.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Your family is the cornerstone of your success. Moreover, today is no different. Your auspicious day starts from your home, and you manage to carry this luck everywhere you go with the same tempo and gusto. Your smile enables you to keep winning people to your side. Today you shall be overflowing with zeal and vigour. So, just divert your energy in the right direction, and properly expand your time by doing productive activities.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You will spend most of the day in self-introspection and in testing your capabilities. You will take all the needed steps to improve your professional proficiency. Your rare insight and gifted understanding of human nature will prepare you for leadership in the near future. Today, you should simply execute all your tasks. Do not waste your time and energy to prepare a strategy. This is advisable, because your plans may be impractical, and hence you may not get the desired results.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and by-lines will bypass the mundane routine today. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. It's caution and tact that will help you sail smoothly on the personal front. It’s your generosity that adds value to your love life. Your honest and truthful nature will come to the fore.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You are advised to look at things from another point of view before taking a call on financial matters. It would be better to follow your own instinct on the financial front. Things may not look smooth in the matters of the profession. You need to postpone any important meeting today. Patience is the most striking characteristic of your sign, so let it guide you. A sense of accomplishment will eventually fill you with happiness.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations, and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others, and you win admiration from all quarters. Today, you may face some health issues. In such situations, you need to give priority to your health, else it may take a long time to regain peak fitness.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You could find yourself re-establishing contact with long lost friends abroad, possibly on matters of business. You will also likely find yourself attending social events. There is a possibility that those who are unmarried may find their match in these social settings. Those dealing in the stock market will be benefited. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity and smartness will pay you good returns.
