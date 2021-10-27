Astrological predictions for the day
Astrological predictions for October 27, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You may feel happier and safer in the arms of your beloved. It may be the time to rejoice, chill out and, enjoy a romantic evening by their side. Financially you may feel satisfied and secure and, may long to have the same feeling every day. On the professional front, there may be frustrating times as you may try to wade through the fog in your brain to handle important matters. Despite the confusion, you may find yourself doing some research to add to your knowledge bank.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. A sweet and giving nature may brighten up your beloved who may thank you in more amazing ways than you can imagine! There may be ample financial opportunities coming up your way. But you may need to decide on the right one. However, the day is likely to make you anxious about money matters. Professionally you may depend on technological means to speed up output. This may help you to get decisive and apply them successfully to get the desired results.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A loving, caring and responsible nature may make you spend a memorable evening with your beloved. On the financial front, it may be time to set aside all the thoughts and just try to manage cash inflows. It may be necessary for you to cut down on unnecessary purchases and expenses. At the work front, you may hit the bull’s eye by making the right decisions. You may be admired for your cool-headedness. However, some challenges may dwarf your efforts and may leave you a bit peeved.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Understanding past follies may help in reuniting with your beloved. You may receive an apology from them which may prove their true love for you. Monetarily there may be chances of spending money on your partner and planning for some long-distance trips. However, it may all depend on your spending capacity. At the workplace, your capability to make tough calculations at ease may make you a star in the office. You may be admired for your smart, steadfast, and sharp attitude.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. An intellectual discussion or debate with your partner may broaden your mental horizons. You may feel safe in their company. There may be a scope to increase your income. You may recover previous dues. However, workplace issues may leave you unnerved. Technical glitches may stick like stubborn sore thumbs refusing to fall in line. An inability to solve complex issues may frustrate you to the core. All the same, you may not miss the chance to flaunt your skills to earn some brownie points.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Fussing and fuming over trivial issues with your beloved can ignite arguments that may send chances of reconciliation up in flames. In order to make financial gains, you will need to maintain a very good rapport with your friends, business associates and bosses. All those with whom you are related via work can benefit you in a big way. Today, nothing seems more important to you than your career. You will be focused, patient and dedicated to your routine work.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You may be on cloud nine and ready to do whatever to please your partner. Spending a wonderful evening with your beloved may bring satisfaction. You may depend on luck and others for your financial progress. However, your efforts may not contribute much to your monetary success for the day. A day to rejoice as you may negotiate on your remuneration at the workplace. This may make you feel secure in the job as your productivity may increase manifold.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may need to support your beloved with some kind and gentle words to get them over their struggles and pains. Moneywise you may feel that your earnings may not be in proportion to your potential. However, you may get optimistic at the end of the day. On the office front, you may have a rough day as there may be negative vibes as technical glitches may hamper your work. Although, careful planning may help you to overcome these hurdles.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your sweetheart may give you a shoulder to lean on as you may get affected by external problems. With a flexible nature, you may hold the key to bliss in the relationship. In financial matters, you may need to emphasize making your loved ones happy rather than saving. Although, you may be exhibit a strong financial standing for the day. You may not have sufficient energy levels to match pressure at the professional front. The excessive burden may give you taxing moments.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Spend quality time with your partner to make them realize their importance in your life. Respect, trust, and co-operation may get you closer to them. You may apply for loans but prioritize your needs first lest you may get confused. At work, you may move on with an unflagging spirit to meet deadlines for an important project. You may inspire your colleagues as you may successfully march ahead with no mood to go back to old projects and rectify past mistakes.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. There may be chances of disagreements with your partner. Try to patch up with gentle words and kind gestures to smoothen the relationship. Financially the day may work in your favour as you may sell an old property or vehicle for some bargains. At the workplace, you may be charged up as your foul temper may give way to mood swings that may be difficult to handle. Therefore, it may be advisable for you to engage in multitasking to avoid unnecessary troubles.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may coin a romantic idea and your beloved may execute it. There may moments where you and your partner may get lost in the world of fantasy. If you may plan to invest in a property it may be the ideal time. However, you may take the final decision at a later stage. Chalking an outline of your routine tasks and prioritizing them may lead to a good day at the workplace. This may make you feel satisfied at the end of the day.
