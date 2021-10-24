Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for October 24, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will crave total freedom in whatever you are doing. Your better focus on what you want to do and patience will help you deal with all the matters more easily. Your happiness will be high and physical health will remain good. During this phase, You will now be thinking more seriously about financial planning and long term security. The desire to have a more stable financial graph increases today, as you pay more attention to expenses.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You will wake up feeling determined and decisive today. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and will make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today. Your agenda for the day will be health and well-being. It goes without saying that you will chalk out a fitness plan and immediately start exercising.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you might feel a little blue and under the weather. You may harbour feelings of loneliness today. Your repressed emotions and yearnings, as well as your intellectual leanings, will likely come to the fore today. You may have to toil on this challenging day. But, if you expect immediate results, you shall get disappointed. You have tried your best, however the planets are less favourable. Just continue the good work - tomorrow will be better.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others. Remain your typical poised self. Try not to be harsh to others if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing the grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass! The workload may be heavy today but, you shall be more innovative than usual.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You will look to give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking some renovation projects. You will make the best out of waste and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art for improving the ambience of your nest. You will be able to save up on some money. With your concentration soaring and self-confidence also rising, you shall be able to complete your work within the preset time-limits.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruits. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Today, fortune will favour you in financial matters. Your positive approach towards expenses will help you make right decisions. You will research well buying or selling anything.
- Libra ( September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will be busy today and will be able to attain your goals in your field of work today. Your level of enthusiasm will be at its peak. You will also be able to strike a perfect balance in your social and personal life. However, this is not a good day to carry out physically exhaustive activities. Today may not be too auspicious for financial matters either. You are advised not to invest money aggressively.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You are most likely to resent the dominating and overbearing nature of your partner today. Patience will probably go to the dumps in this case then. However, you are advised to sit together and resolve all personality clashes and quarrels because of the larger scheme of things. Stressful time at work is on the cards today. A perfect balance between professional and personal like will help you come out of a stressful situation.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. The nerd in you will rise to the fore today. Religious literature will catch your fancy. You can be seen diving deep into pages of detective tomes, murder and science fiction. You will not sit idle today. You will plan your work in such a way that your energy is used properly. Health-wise, it's an average day so don't push yourself too much. Give time to yourself too and spend some time in seclusion.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn't favoured you yet. Today to be a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the stock market or speculation, you are likely to make profits. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest. You will be able to develop a positive understanding with your partner today.
- Aquarius ( January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such a positive approach makes you an excellent team player and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table. You will be the life of every party you will go today. After you call it a day at the office, you will be in a hurry to rush home to have a wonderful evening with your family.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. This day promises to be filled with much romance and laughter. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. Health should not be a problem for you today. However, you should not allow your mind to impact your health. Generally, you think from the heart but today your mind will also be equally active and you will be applying logic to things.
Loading...