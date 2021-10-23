Astrological predictions for the day
Published on: 3 hours ago
Astrological predictions for October 23, 2021:
- Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You are uptight about what is yours and today, you are even less keen on sharing. This possessiveness may have to do with a certain 'someone'. Matters regarding love are going forward intensely, and your marital life will blossom. Take care of your partner. The day is likely to offer you rewards in a tangible and intangible manner. There will be lesser restlessness, more happiness and more sense of accomplishment. Today is an auspicious day for money matters.
- Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Your vision today will have a hue of green as you will draw to money like a fly to sweets. Taste the power of money with fortune as the monkey on your back. You may buy a pendant or a necklace today, and your haggling skills will save you from being swindled. You will get imaginative and apply out-of-the-box approaches to cheer up your darling. You will realise the value of good health and work on those lines today.
- Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today may not be very meaningful and productive for you, though you will get to spend plenty of quality time with yourself in the afternoon, which may not necessarily be to your liking. By evening, you may feel a little extra sensitive. You may spend money on things that are non-essential. Your day at the work front may be a little challenging. It would be wise to deal with such situations with a calm head.
- Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You are likely to be at your inventive best today. You are likely to taste success, much to the delight of your colleagues at work and loved ones back home. However, experience counts, and if you are a beginner at something, you may face problems in your new venture. Emotions run deep and you may even burn a hole in your pocket by buying goodies to please your beloved lover. Moreover, your investigative tendencies will put you on a mission to solve technical quests.
- Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Agreed that home is where the heart is. However, today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. Your loved one will give you the emotional support you need.
- Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Open the mind gates and let your imagination flow. At your creative best, you will pursue innovation and creativity today. Luck will be on your side and even those things that you took a risk on may lean your way. Your energy levels will be unusually high, and you will feel passionate about all that you undertake. Your romance will suddenly turn to never-ending lust today. Enjoy the day to your heart’s content.
- Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. There is a very strong possibility of major improvements in your public standing and image today. However, it all depends so much upon your personal character, and, therefore, you must guard it zealously, even with your own life. Those who seek to malign or dent your reputation will be disappointed. You may prefer to enjoy a hush-hush evening with your soulmate at the end of a stressful day. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what you have.
- Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Today, there may come up situations that may test your patience. However, it would be wise to sit and sort out all the differences with your colleagues or family members or your partner. Being loyal and committed to loving will bring your partner closer to you. Criticism can make you feel low and down. But, criticizing others can also impact your energy in an adverse manner. This is a favourable day to invest some money in informal business parties or meetings.
- Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be religiously inclined today. Listening to soft, instrumental music will soothe your nerves. Give time to yourself and spend some moments in seclusion. Put issues on the back-burner and let things happen the way they happen. This is an ideal day for revitalizing yourself by giving more relaxation to your mind. A calm mind will help maintain good health. You will be able to learn to save money today.
- Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. God helps those who help themselves; likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well today. If you're dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day, today. Your life partner will prove to be lucky for your success, so give them the credit they deserve. Today is a favourable day to think about some long term investments, however, stars are not in favour of you investing in property. Money may be spent behind leisure activities.
- Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Bursting with new ideas, you want to make the world a better place! You will give your best in a team and will come up with great schemes and solutions. For quite some time, you have taxed yourself enough due to various tasks so now is the time to give yourself enough rest. Be careful while performing technical work. It is a day to rectify or sort out issues related to systems and software.
- Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Home is where the hearth is, in which the troubles you need to deal with today are smouldering. Running away from your problems will simply have you out of breath; it would be wiser to take a stand and find solutions to petty conflicts without losing your perspective. Make no mountains out of molehills. This is an ideal time to take a call on matters related to money or take any decision that requires more logical thinking.
