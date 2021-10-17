Astrological predictions for October 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, Sun will enter the Libra sign. For one month, your financial situation will just be average. Your expenses will be more. You may go out on a trip as well, during the month.

Remedy - Get up early in the morning. Have a glimpse of Sun god and offer your greetings unto him.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The change in Sun’s sign will be the best for Taurus natives. You will gain more respect during the month of the office, business and domestic fronts.

Remedy - Donate wheat to some needy person

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Sun’s transit will be good for Gemini natives. The tasks, which had become halted, will get accomplished. There is a possibility that you may buy a new vehicle. But, you will have to be careful about your health.

Remedy - Offer arghya to the Sun god with kumkum mixed water

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Solar transit in Libra will bring in worries & anxieties for Cancer natives. Those doing jobs may get transferred against their wishes. Keep a check on your speech during the month.

Remedy - Start your day by touching your parents’ feet every day

Leo (July 23-August 23): The entry of the Sun in Libra may cause financial gains for Leo natives. For this one month, you may undertake several important trips. You will win the support of your loved ones.

Remedy - Offer arghya to Sun god and chant Sun god mantras

Virgo (August 24-September 22): As Sun enters the Libra sign, Virgo natives may have better than average times. Your respect is going to increase. You may make a programme to meet your relatives. Long-pending tasks may get accomplished.

Remedy - Recite Gayatri Mantra 108 times (do one mala)

Libra (September 23-October 23): From today, Sun will be in your sign. During this one month, practice a lot of restraint. You may lose your temper over small and petty things. You may become egoistic. But your rivals may not be able to harm you. You may have a difference of opinion with your life partner.

Remedy - Do Jalabhishek of Shivling

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Solar transit in the Libra sign will be good for Scorpio natives. You may also incur various expenses. You will be able to maintain a proper balance between earnings and expenses. You will conquer your rivals. But avoid taking a legal course for any dispute.

Remedy - You should worship the mother Goddess.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Sagittarius natives will have a good time during Solar transit in Libra. You will maintain a proper balance between your earnings and expenses. You will be willing to buy something new. You will have average health.

Remedy - Every day recite the Aditya Hriday stotra

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Solar transit in Libra may bring in mixed results for Capricorn natives. You will make gains in your profession. But, if you are greedy for more benefits, you may end up in losses.

Remedy - Recite the Suryashtak

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): During Solar transit in the Libra sign, you will have a great time this month. You may also go out for some auspicious work. Your prestige in society will increase.

Remedy - Recite the Gayatri Chalisa

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces natives may have a somewhat tough time during the Solar transit in the Libra. Stay away from controversies. You will have to take good care of your health. You may make financial gains.

Remedy - Donate wheat and jaggery (gud) to the poor.