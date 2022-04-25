Astrological predictions for April 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Singles may have a bash with friends. Some may smell the sweet smell of love. There may be chances of encountering someone special. An ideal day to expand professional horizons by contacting influential people to enhance finances. Alternatively, you may wish to join some professional group or forum. A problem-solving attitude may put up a good impression at the office. You may receive compliments for your sincerity at work. The day may be ideal if you wish to apply for another job.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Planning a get to-gether with your beloved may help you to enjoy your privacy. Financially you may hold the ability to plan things. You may organize and prioritize finances well. However, businessmen may need to get over cautious while making big deals. At the office you may need to take decisions without relying on others. Be confident as you have the potential to move ahead with plans and goals that you may have set to achieve success for the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You will come across a few matters where compromise is needed. You may even feel you are being compelled to do your tasks. You will feel that you need to secure your future and financial matters. You may take part in the meeting but should not involve in the decision-making. You may handle awkward situations rather well. There could be a conflict between heart and mind. This could cause confusion.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. The day could pose several challenges for you. There may be demands from both your personal and professional life. This could make you tired. Meeting all these demands may not be easy. You may have to be mentally strong. Keep patience and have faith in you. Slowly but steadily, you will get a hold of the situation. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to be bothered with your financial security.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. In terms of your love and relationships, the day seems to be in your favour. Make the most of this ideal planetary positions to woo your beloved. Your nature does not allow you to spend a single moment doing nothing. You will keep yourself busy with lots of assignments at the office. This attribute will also be appreciated by your superiors at work. Your nature is kingly, and you will not settle for mediocrity, more so in financial affairs.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Professional work will keep you busy. You may hardly get any time to spend with your loved one. If you are in a long-distant relationship, you will enjoy a great bond with your beloved. In the latter part of the day, you may have to bear some unexpected expenses on account of ill-health, or some untoward accident. Be careful not to get trapped in debt. At work, you may be very eager to share your ideas.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You are likely to keep a long-term relationship with your beloved. The best thing about your bonding may be that you may never let detachment grow and find ways to keep the flame burning. An uneventful day for financial affairs. It may not be an ideal time to plan either short term or long term investments. Challenges may mount but make sure you learn to maintain balance between your personal and professional life to keep worries at bay.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Enjoying a gala time with family may breathe a new life in you. Your beloved may feel confident as you may spare quality moments for them. Money may not be a matter of worry for the day. All the same you may be concerned about keeping your expenses in control. The day may bring favors at the workplace as you may get appreciation for your efforts. You may be quick at resolving any sort of problems for the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Philosophical subjects may allure you however, you are likely to discuss love with your beloved. You may share some beautiful thoughts with your partner on family planning. Hard work may help to earn some extra money. Learn to get patient as shouldering responsibilities may not immediately bring favorable results. They may pay off well in the future. At work you may need to put extra efforts. Meeting deadlines may bring stress . You may have to consult important people before making important decisions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. A long discussion may be indicated as you may get in the mood to secure your as well as your beloved's future. In money matters you may not get inclined to slog for the day. Make sure you measure the pros and cons before shouldering any financial responsibilities. A friendly nature with your team and colleagues may enhance productivity at the office. Teamwork may play a prominent role today. You may emphasize on quality rather than quantity in work.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You may share some interesting things with your loved one. However, you may tend to get benefit-oriented and may neglect matters of the heart. Spend time with your partner to avoid any rifts in the relationship. Your financial worries may get exaggerated in your mind. Although, they may get sorted by maintaining a cool and calm temperament. Diligence may help in completing unexpected tasks at work. A new idea may sound weird initially but you may go ahead after weighing its pros and cons.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may mingle with your family. Pleasant surprises may await you. There may be good times with your beloved besides you may be pampered and praised by your parents. Average financial gains may be predicted for the day. Hard work may start showing colors as you may receive handsome rewards. Luck may shine upon you in professional matters. However, you may have to rely on your hard work and not luck all the time. Managing time and moods may get challenging.