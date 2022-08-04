Coimbatore: The mother of an astrologer died by suicide after the latter consumed pesticide, along with his family members, following fraud allegations by a man over a land dispute in Coimbatore. The deceased has been identified as Krishnakumari, mother of the astrologer Prasanna Swamy, Vice-President of the Astrology Division of Hindu Makkal Katchi.

It is learnt that Swamy was approached by one Karupaiya from Chennai's Old Vannarappet, who runs a travel agency in Chengalpattu, has been embroiled in a land dispute. Swamy promised Karupaiya that he would fix this land problem through people he knew and also suggested doing a Mangalya puja. Then, Karupaiya gave his wife's 15-sovereign chain to the astrologer, he said.

When the land dispute was not resolved, Karupaiya filed a complaint with the Selvapuram police against Swamy accusing him of fraud following which the police registered a case against Swamy, his wife Ashwini and two others Hariprasad and Prakash from RS Puram. Unable to face the embarrassment, Swamy, along with his wife Ashwini, daughter and mother Krishnakumari, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his house while blaming the businessman Karupaiya and his family for the suicide by sharing a video on WhatsApp. Locals shifted the family members to the hospital where they declared Krishnakumari as being brought dead. The remaining three are undergoing treatment.