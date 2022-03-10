New Delhi: With all eyes on the counting day, Congress has started its preparations for post Assembly election results in Uttarakhand. From deploying top Congress leaders as special observers to calling legislative party meeting to holding back-channel talks with like-minded parties, the party is leaving no stone unturned.

Congress has sent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda as special observers for Uttarakhand. Party sources say that it is also planning to conduct the Legislative party meeting after the announcement of results on Thursday late night with the newly-elected MLAs to decide the future course of action.

"Congress is very confident of forming government in Uttarakhand. That is why the party is making all efforts to ensure no time is wasted. Senior leaders are being sent there to supervise the counting and decide the future course of action," the source told to ETV Bharat.

In Goa, Congress has already started back-channel talks with regional parties to prepare itself for the situation in case the party falls short of the majority. AICC observer for Goa P Chidambaram, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shiv Kumar and other leaders like Satish Jarkiholi and Sunil Kedar are camped in the state to hold the talks. To avoid the repeat of the 2017 fiasco, Congress has even shifted all its candidates in this election to a luxury resort in Bambolim village near Panaji. In the previous Assembly elections, Congress had failed to form a government in Goa despite emerging as the single largest party in the state.

Punjab Congress will also hold its first Legislative party meeting on Friday at 5 pm where Congress has deputed its general secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera as special observers. They also have the additional responsibility of keeping their flock together.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, Chhatisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo, general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala have been appointed as observers. Senior Congress leader and AICC observer Jairam Ramesh is overseeing election management.

