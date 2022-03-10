New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, is likely to meet on Thursday to review the party's performance in Assembly polls in five states as initial trends projected a thumping victory for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in the evening, sources said. As votes were counted for elections to five states on Thursday, early trends showed the BJP set for victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and was ahead in Manipur and Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party is set for a landslide victory in Punjab.

Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda, will be attending the parliamentary board meeting, which is likely to be held after the completion of results of Assembly polls, they said.