New Delhi: The Election Commission of India today extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till 22 January during a crucial meeting with the Union Health Secretary, State Health Secretaries, Chief Secretaries and Chief Election Officers of the poll-bound states. The decision was taken keeping in view the ongoing surge in the Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, in the same meeting, CEC Sushil Chandra granted relaxation for the political parties by allowing indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit seat by SDMA. Additionally, he also directed political parties to ensure compliance with all instructions related to the Model Code of Conduct and the broad guidelines of the Covid-19.

On 8 January, the poll watchdog had announced the election schedule for the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. On the same day, it also took the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till 15 January, in view of the rise in the Omicron and Covid-19 cases.

It is pertinent to note here that the poll body on Friday said that considering the ongoing pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact-based campaign, it has, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation, decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of the five states.

Similarly, the poll body on Friday announced a major decision of reducing the notice period for registration of new political parties in the five poll-bound states from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view the difficulties caused by the curbs imposed in order to contain the spread of the virus. The poll body has banned victory celebrations as a preventive measure amid the surge.

Assembly polls in the five poll-bound states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, while the counting of votes will be on March 10.

