Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday offered to quit as MLA if proved guilty in an assault case lodged against him during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief said in the state Assembly that he was falsely implicated and demanded a magisterial probe.

"Speaker sir, I am today saying that the matter be probed by a magistrate. If I am proved guilty, I will resign from the House," he said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna assured Rajbhar of an impartial probe. "The probe is going on and I would like to assure the House that everything will be clear ('doodh kaa doodh, paani kaa paani hoga')," he said. Recalling the incident, Rajbhar said he had gone to a village in his constituency Zahoorabad when some people came there with sticks.

Rajbhar said he informed police and when the Karimuddinpur police station incharge came there, the men were "adamant on beating" the police officer. "After this, the SP (Rural) and other officials came there and registered a case based on my complaint," he said. Rajbhar alleged that the "criminals" were released at 11 pm and a case was registered against him for beating and threatening people. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the report given by police says that the dispute was from both sides and cases were registered by both.

Earlier, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav objected to the language used by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. "That much enmity should not be there," he said referring to the case registered against Rajbhar. Reacting to Yadav's statement, Khanna said, "There is no enmity, there is no prejudice. This should be taken out of the mind." To this, Yadav said, "There should not be any arrogance for emerging victorious. We know how you won. If the Delhi people had not come, then there would have been no victory. (PTI)