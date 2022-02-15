Guwahati: Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) saw yet another record when a tea variety fetched Rs 99,999 per kilogram during an auction on Tuesday. The 'Golden Pearl Tea', which fetched the record price, was brought to the auction by Nahorchukbari Bought Leaf factory and they sourced green leaves from various small-time tea growers, said Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association Dinesh Bihani. The tea was bought at the cost of Rs 99,999 by a Guwahati based Tea Shop named Assam Tea Traders.

Last year, Manohari Gold Tea, a famous tea produced by Manohari Tea Estate, was auctioned at Rs 75,000 per kg at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre creating a record for the third successive year. The Leaf Factory, located in Lahowal near Dibrugarh Airport, broke the previous record. The factory belongs to AFT Technotech, which started in the year 2018. This factory sourced green leaf from local small tea growers of Nahorchok, Nudwa, Dikom and Ekoratoli areas in Dibrugarh district.

"We hope this attractive price will encourage all the small-time tea-growers who are plucking fine leaf. It will fetch them lucrative prices," Bihani said. "GTAC is a very good platform for quality tea producers. In the past, it has made several records of selling teas at good prices. Ones who produce and send good quality tea are always rewarded by GTAC," he added.