Tezpur (Assam): Tezpur Central University in the Sonitpur district of Assam has set up the first gender-neutral toilet in Assam for the use of LGBTQ community people. The initiative was taken by the university's Department of Social Work by honouring the Pride Month.

By constructing the gender neutral toilets the university tried to create awareness about a gender-neutral environment. Three gender-neutral toilets have been constructed in the Department of Social Work. Among the three toilets one is for the staff, the other one is for the students at the Humanities and Social Sciences buildings on the first floor.

A workshop by queer rights activist and Instagram influencer Rituparna sensitised everyone about gender neutrality and started the change at Tezpur University. Talking to ETV Bharat Namami Sharma, assistant professor of social work department said, Rituparna, popularly known as 'Story Mama' on Instagram came as a guest for a workshop in our department.

He came wearing a sari and subsequently faced difficulties in going to toilets. He was looking for a place to change clothes. But he was not willing to go to the men's washroom. This was followed by discussions with dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences professor Farhina Danta on the need for gender neutral toilets. The department talked about the idea of gender neutral toilets among the faculty members. During the discussions everyone including the Vice-Chancellor agreed upon the same after which the idea was put into action.

Namami Sharma also said that the social work department in the university decided to finally convert the department's staff toilets into three gender-neutral toilets. The vice-chancellor of the university apprised of the need for such toilets and supported the cause. As a result, it was possible to install gender-neutral toilets for the first time at Tezpur University.

Also read: Tamil Nadu amends law to punish cops harassing members of LGBTQIA community