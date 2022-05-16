Lakhimpur (Assam): A young man from the Lakhimpur district lost his life over a game of ludo. The incident took place on Sunday night. Ayub Ali, a resident of Maidamiya in the Lakhimpur district, had his son's wedding on Sunday. According to police sources, a group of youths met in the wedding venue and were playing ludo. They also said that in the middle of the game, there was a scuffle between two youths identified as Afzat Ali and Ishad Ali. Both are from the same village.

Ishad's father Wajid Ali arrived at the wedding venue during the fight. He and Irshad were allegedly thrashed by Afzat following which Wajid lodged an FIR in connection at the Lakhimpur police station. Later that night, Afzat arrived at the wedding venue at 9 pm armed with a knife and fatally stabbed Ishad Ali to take revenge for the fight earlier in the day. Ishad died on the spot, police said. The accused has been absconding since the incident took place.