Guwahati (Assam): After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall. With the rainfall on Wednesday, the Dima Hasao district of the state has been facing floods and landslides.

While the district administration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Public Works Department are engaged in the restoration works to repair the damaged roads in the district, rain waters have flooded many parts and have submerged the roads. According to the reports, the torrential rains have triggered several landslides in many parts of the hill's district.

The S-Curve or S-Turning road near the N Leikul village has been blocked as it faced a landslide and several vehicles were struck by the soil debris. The Haflong-Harangajao road has also been blocked as the river level has risen up to the highway road. Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.

The water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days.The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area alongwith the roads.

Four people were killed in a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday. Many people in the area have also been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter in safer places after the flood waters entered their houses. One of the locals affected by the natural calamity in Tamulpur said, "Flood waters have entered my house and many villagers are now facing massive problems."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state till Friday (June 17) and following this, in the interest of public safety, the Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district from June 15 to June 18.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the Gaon Burhas (Pradhan/Head) of all villages, Officer-in-Charge/In-Charge of all police station/outposts of the district to share the information related to the damages due to natural disasters with the District Disaster Management Authority office at 03673-236324, 03673-1077/ 9435530412, so that they could take necessary action.

In May, the hill district witnessed massive devastation in floods and landslides in which the road connectivity in the district was badly affected. Unprecedented rainfall in the last month caused large-scale destruction in the hill district by flood and landslide, where more than 500 families were rendered homeless and three, including a child, had lost their lives due to the landslide. Besides, as many as 32 people (27 in flood and 5 in a landslide) were killed in the first phase of the flood till May 28.