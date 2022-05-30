Nagaon: In yet another case of suspected encounter, Assam police claimed that the main accused of the Batadrava police station arson Ashikul Islam died in the wee hours of Monday while trying to escape from police.

Although police have claimed that Ashikul was accidentally hit by a vehicle as he tried to escape from a police van, family members have expressed suspicion over the claims made by the police and suspect a foul play.

Police have identified Ashikul as the main mastermind behind the torching of Batadrava police station that took place recently over an alleged custodial death. Also in the subsequent raids at the house of the accused, on Sunday night, police said that they have recovered some arms and ammunition from his house.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Lina Doley said that they had taken the accused to his house in Juria and recovered a .222 and 7.65 mm pistol and several rounds of live ammunition from his house.

"However, on the way back, Ashikul jumped from the vehicle where he was taken back to the police station and accidentally run over by the second police van which was following it," Police said.

What adds to the suspicion of the family members is the fact that Ashikul claimed that he had surrendered to the police but police claimed that he was arrested.

The incident assumes significance as allegations of the fake encounters in Assam have taken such a serious turn that National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had to intervene and seek reports from the state's DGP and Chief Secretary in this regard.

The BJP led government in Assam had also been facing a legal suit at the Gauhati High Court in this regard.

