Guwahati: With fresh COVID cases increasing in Assam, the state government has decided to extend the curfew from 10 pm to 6 am and decided to shut the schools up to class V across the state and up to Class VIII in state capital Guwahati.

The government has also made wearing of face masks mandatory at all places. It has also made full vaccination status mandatory to visit any public places, including malls and restaurants. There will also be imposition of fines up to Rs 25,000 for any violations against non-vaccinated people by facility owners.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, on Friday said that Assam has so far detected nine cases of Omicron variant infection.

He added that the government has also decided to consider all fresh COVID cases as Omicron cases and start the treatment protocol accordingly.

As per information, The administration has also decided to ramp up the testing to carry out detection of as many cases as possible.

It has also decided to make the COVID tests compulsory for non-vaccinated people at airports and railway stations.

Those having been administered a single jab, as well as those below 15 years of age, will have to go for the mandatory COVID test at the aforementioned locations, he said, adding that double vaccinated people traveling from outside the test also will be advised to go for self-testing either at hospitals or at home. The fresh COVID cases reported in Assam between December 27 till Thursday night have clocked at 844.