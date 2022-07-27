New Delhi: Amid a nationwide debate over the Population Control Bill, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that states across India should take an example from Assam. "In Assam, we have already brought the national population control bill and you know about the bill that has been in the news in Assam," said Sarma during a press conference. Sarma was talking to the reporters after completion of his five-day-long official visit to the national capital.

On the Green Field project in Silchar, Sarma said that he would send the final proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation after the acquisition of land required for the project. Sarma said that he would visit Silchar to meet the affected families, including tea garden workers of Dolu estate to make them understand how the project would bring economic development to the area and also benefit them.

Also read: Centre says ST population is 10.45 crores in the country

The CM also assured adequate compensation to the displaced families. He said that he had discussed the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited's 1,000 MW solar power plant, for which he sought a date from Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi for the signing of the MoU in Guwahati in the month of August.

Sarma informed that he has requested External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to allot one of the 45 conclaves to Guwahati for the G20 Summit. The CM said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the extent of flood damage, including roads and infrastructure and how to go about building the damaged infrastructure.

He further informed that the assessment of damages caused by floods is going on in the state and the Water Resources Department would make a presentation on the damaged embankments. He said funds would be released by August 6.