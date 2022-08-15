Tezpur (Assam): Assam Rifles troops thwarted an attempt by the proscribed faction National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (K-YA) to disrupt peace at Nyasa in Mon district of Nagaland in the wee hours of Monday. Two Assam Rifles jawans have sustained injuries and were airlifted to Jorhat IAF hospital, official sources of the defence department said.

In the wake of heightened security in the run up to Independence Day, troops of Assam Rifles are proactively dominating the sensitive areas with a deployment posture designed to thwart any unwarranted attempt by the insurgent factions to disrupt peace in the region. In Nyasa of Mon district, situated at the inter-state boundary between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, based on credible intelligence of the movement of Under Ground (UG) cadres, troops of Assam Rifles laid multiple such ambushes to dominate the area.

In the early morning today, the alerted scouts noticed suspicious movement of UG on a jungle track coming from Zankham to Nyasa. On being challenged by troops, the UGs opened fire, which was appropriately retaliated causing severe casualties to the UG group. Two Assam Rifles soldiers also sustained injuries and they have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force Hospital for further treatment. They were shifted with the help of local villagers, who have provided all the support to the security forces. Search operations are underway.