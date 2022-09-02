Aizawl (Mizoram) : Troops of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered weapons and warlike stores (necessary equipment used in battle, weapons and ammunition) in Mizoram's Champhai district and apprehended one person, officials said.

Based on specific information, troops of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles carried out an operation at Vakatkai near Tyao Kawn village of Champhai district. The accused has been identified as Vanlalchhunga, a resident from the Champhai district of Assam. A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the team had specific information about a possible deal involving the sale of warlike stores near Tyao Kawn village.

"The Assam Rifles had specific information of possible smuggling of WLS Vakatkai near Tyao River. The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted one civil hired vehicle in the general area of Vakatkai near Tyao River and spot checking was carried out by the team. The use of such warlike stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives," the Assam Rifles official said.

The items recovered during the operation included two China-made walkie talkies, three safety fuse, nine detonators and 17 gelatin sticks weighing a total of 2.125 kilograms. Later, detained person and seized items were handed over to Champhai Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

"Assam Rifles, 'Friends of the Hill People' over the years has been reckoned to fight against anti-national activities. This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation's success would go a long way in establishing of peace and harmony, the official said. (ANI)